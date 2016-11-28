Dee did something special for her family: "She taught us the love of music and the joy of sharing it," Kathie says.

In her later years, Dee came down with cancer. But that didn't keep her from fulfilling her heart's desire.

"It was on her bucket list to get the family together and perform as she had taught us," Kathie says. And so Jasper's was founded 12 years ago.

"My mom performed 24 shows during our first season with four generations of our family in 2005 and passed away a couple of months after we closed for the season."

As to the theater, Kathie says, "It has been an honor for us to have a place to encourage one another." In fact, she says, "Jasper's has allowed us to reach out and encourage other families during their times of sadness and struggle. Over the years multiple families have come and shared one last memory together of singing music, clapping and laughing.

"One family asked us if we could dedicate a song to their mother who had stage four cancer. We sang to them and they sang with us, tears flowing,"

"A grandmother with a special needs grandson loved bringing him to the show and watching him thoroughly enjoy the magic, music and dance. It brought tears to her eyes to see him so happy.

Another woman wrote the Jasper's team that "It was so nice that for two hours I forgot I hurt."

Honoring vets

Jasper's always honors America's military veterans at the end of its shows. "Countless people have thanked us for having the opportunity to stand and remember their fallen spouses or children who served and lost their lives for the freedoms we all enjoy," Kathie says.

"One particularly elderly individual said he was never proud of what of what he had to do in the military until one day he was at our show and realized it had to be done in order to preserve our freedoms. He returned that summer with his family so he could stand and be recognized by them.

"An elderly woman said that her first husband, the father of their children, died in the war, but her second husband raised the children. She said with tears in her eyes how incredibly special it was for her and their children to stand together for a man that the kids didn't remember but wanted to honor and thank."

In the family

Kathie tells of a few others of the many members of her family who have parts in the shows.

First there is a guy named Shawn Brekke, who happens to be Kathie's husband.

"He works alongside me at Jasper's as a trumpeter, singer, arranger, prop builder and usher," Kathie says. "I couldn't do the show without him!"

Then there's fiddle player Dan Brekke. He's Kathie and Shawn's son.

"He grew up on the stage," Kathie says. "He credits his family and all of the audiences at Jasper's for their encouragement over the years (and for) providing him the tools to follow his dream of becoming a full-time entertainer, songwriter and musician.

"Dan was able to perform on the drum set and do a little comedy and magic with his grandmother the first season. After she passed away, he asked if he could try out her old fiddle, and within an evening he was making it sing, and his music career was launched."

Another key member of the cast is Kathie's aunt, Darlene Rolle. She is the sister of Kathie's mother. She plays the comedy role of Auntie Kreamsaugen.

"When we started the theater," Kathie says, "Darlene had just retired. But we convinced her to become our story teller, and that day birthed an entire new career personna at the age of 68."

During the last season, which ended in August, Darlene was up there dancing and throwing out the zingers as usual. And she's 80.

"This last decade," Kathie writes, "Darlene has performed around our region, at the Hostfest (in Minot, N.D.), on a cruise ship, in the Rio Grande Valley and in Phoenix. She has won awards for clean family entertainment and has laughed and lived more in her retirement than she ever thought possible

"Jasper's has allowed her and her husband an increased opportunity to go around the entire nation and spread joy. As she says, laughter is good medicine!"

In closing, Kathie says that "Jasper's has never been about us. Mom taught us the love of music and the joy of sharing it. What good would any of our gifts be if we couldn't share them?

"Jasper's," Kathie says, "will always be about what we can do for others with the gifts God has given us."

