He was born in the Philippines 11 years ago with a tumor on his face, leaving him with a severe disfigurement. On top of that, his mother abandoned him when he was 5, leaving him with a note saying she was gone forever.

So he was raised in an orphanage, with hopes he would be adopted. But the chances of that were slim; most adoptive parents want babies or toddlers, not school-aged children with facial deformities.

Jomar's facial tumor necessitated surgery in Manila to save his life, but this caused nerve damage, leaving him with deformities on the entire right side of his face and blind in one eye.

In 2014, the orphanage sent Jomar to Gillette, Wyo., where he and other children would be seen by people hoping to adopt. And a couple from Minot, N.D., entered Jomar's life, big time.

'My son'

Quinn Reddig is a train conductor and his wife, Alyson, is a stay-at-home mom to their daughter Jadyn, 8, and son Addison, 7. They were invited to the meeting in Wyoming because they had been discussing adopting another child. The Reddigs were given pictures of children who would be at the meeting. And when Alyson saw the picture of Jomar, she says her heart skipped a beat. "I immediately recognized him as my son," she says.

So the Reddigs went to Gillette. There they had only a meet-and-greet visit with Jomar to alleviate any pressure on either side. But the couple said they immediately fell in love with the boy.

Since the adoption process would take months, Jomar was returned to the Phillipines, where he soon received a family photo album from the Reddigs. Jomar slept with it every night.

Coming 'home'

Last May, the adoption process was completed, and Alyson and Quinn flew to the Philippines to bring Jomar home. Home, to Minot.

Normally there is a "warming up" period with adopted children, but not in this case. Jomar immediately took to his new parents, sister and brother. It was as if he had always belonged in this family.

Finding a doctor

Although Jomar's life had dramatically changed for the better, the matter of his facial deformities remained.

Alyson decided to home-school him because she and Quinn thought it would give them the best opportunity to teach him what they are passionate about, including art, music and literature. There was also some concern that he would be bullied by other kids because he looked "different."

With all this, the Reddigs hoped they could find a permanent solution for the sake of their new son's long-term future.

Alyson scoured the web looking for a doctor who could transform Jomar's face and, hopefully, his life. She came upon Dr. Babak Azizzadeh, a renowned Los Angeles-area facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

The Reddigs debated what to do. There was no guarantee this surgery would work despite the doctor's fine reputation. On top of that, they lacked financial resources to pay for the multiple operations that would be required.

Ah, but get this: Dr. Azizzadeh not only responded immediately to the inquiry Alyson sent him, but he said he would perform the surgeries at no charge.

The Reddigs would learn that the doctor takes his professional oath seriously and has helped other children without compensation.

Awaiting word

Meanwhile, the boy has a new American name: Ryder. So officially he's Ryder Jomar Reddig, but he much prefers being called Ryder.

All of the above information comes to Neighbors from Elliott Chang, Sherman Oaks, Calif., who is in public relations and represents Dr. Azizzadeh.

The surgeries haven't taken place yet. Elliott assures Neighbors he will pass the word on their outcome once they do. And on how the boy from the Phillipines and his new mom, dad, sister and brother in Minot are doing.

If you have an item of interest for this column, mail it to Neighbors, The Forum, Box 2020, Fargo, ND 58107, fax it to 241-5487 or email blind@forumcomm.com.