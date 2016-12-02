"No spend" month harder than first thought

The bonus was I did discover were a few key things about myself.

Don't pick November to not spend money.

For me, November is a month with two of my boys having birthdays and a major holiday. What was I thinking picking November to complete this challenge?

While I am not a big shopper, I did take advantage of two cyber Monday deals to buy five Christmas gifts. I saved a significant amount of money and MR. Simplicity was even impressed.

Don't go to Target.

I joke that when I go to Target I easily spend $100 on unexpected purchases. All of a sudden I find things in my cart, and I have no idea how they got there. I did buy a new dress at Target in November for a wedding that I have in April. That was my only impulse purchase of the month.

I am social.

Much of my spending involves going out with friends for coffee or lunch during the day. I work for myself so if I want interaction with humans I need to create appointments.

These appointments were decreased in November but they still occurred. I did find myself going to coffee shops a few times and not ordering anything.

I also declined a social gathering that I was looking forward to because of the cost associated with it.

I don't like staying at home every night.

I like being social not only during the day but also at night. I love having date night with my husband. We were creative by finding movie gift cards, and I had some restaurant punch cards for free meals that had not been used.

I am high-maintenance in the beauty department.

If you know me, this comes as no surprise. I like getting my hair done every five weeks and a blow out if I have a special event. I did spend money for a blow out this month, and it was the worst one I had ever received. I was so upset that I had wasted my budgeted money on it.

Lesson learned: stick with the people you know and trust.

In hindsight, I should have contacted the business and told them their stylist did not listen to my request. But I am a person who avoids conflict, so the call was not made, but the lesson was learned.

I focused on projects around the house.

I painted the interior entry doors of my home and a half bathroom with paint I had on hand. I started painting my golden oak woodwork as well. I will need to purchase several gallons of paint to finish this project. My office needed an update, and I did purchase a new chair and curtains. It created a new look for minimal cost, and because it was within my budgeted money, I felt good about the purchase.

I missed fresh flowers.

I typically have a fresh bouquet on my island in my kitchen. I buy them for myself about 75 percent of the time and other times they are from my husband. Neither of us bought flowers this month. But I did receive an arrangement for Thanksgiving from a friend so that was a nice surprise. I also created centerpieces from what I had on hand. I was pleasantly surprised at the results for zero cost!

I cleaned out my closet.

I finally cleaned out clothes that I had held on to because of their value. I felt guilty for spending the money on them. Even though they no longer brought me joy, they still hung in my closet. I had a friend come over who is selling the clothes for me. So far I have generated $90. This $90 offset the dress I bought for $30 at Target.

I can say no.

I needed to find a shirt for a special occasion, and I went to the mall to find what I needed. I left the mall and instead went to a friend's and "shopped" from her closet. I also found a really cute pair of winter boots. I buy a really good pair every other year and this is my year to buy a new pair. I found the boots. I didn't buy them. They may go on my Christmas list this year, but I am guessing my husband and I are not exchanging gifts this year so they will go unpurchased.

If I compare my spending from last November to this November I know I spent significantly less this year. Reflecting back, picking November as the month to do this experiment was actually a good idea because of how hard it would be for me.

I think the greatest lesson this month was simply being mindful of where I was spending money. I know my husband knows where every penny I spend goes, so he is not surprised by any of this. Because I am the spender, it was a good lesson for me.

Perhaps December should be paying for everything in cash. I know my husband would love to give me an allowance!

Ms. Simplicity, also known as Melissa Schmalenberger is a professional organizer based out of Fargo and author of "Organizing in Simplicity: Kitchens." Email her at melissa@mssimplicity.com.