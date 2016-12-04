Swift: Future self and now self often in conflict

Clean out the garage next week? Absolutely!

Show up for that mole check in a month? You bet!

Plan coffee with that friend whose constant kvetching weighs my soul down with sadness, yet I feel like I should support her? Yes, please!

The future seems like a delicious and unending banquet of time, in which I can do and accomplish anything.

Before you judge me for lack of discipline, I will say this in my defense: I've learned and read that creative types routinely misread time. Our brains are actually wired this way.

In other words, I tend to be overly optimistic about what I can get done in a certain time frame. It's like I'm trying to fit an elephant of obligations into a tube sock of time.

So it seems like I have enough time to do everything. Of course I can listen to my especially persuasive friend and volunteer at that rat rescue place. Of course I will speak to a group of 200 college professors on a topic I know nothing about. Of course I can bake 72 dozen butter cookies for your benefit by next week.

After all, the future seems so ... future. Two Tuesdays from now? That's eons away. So much could happen until then. I could win the lottery, then pay someone to bake the cookies. I could get a doctoral degree in a month, right? I could get counseling to overcome my rat phobia and become the Mother Teresa of rat aid.

I like to call it the Future Tammy Syndrome. Future Tammy is a plucky little unicorn-riding optimist who has a 5-year-old's boundless enthusiasm and pie-in-the-sky mentality. She thinks she can get anything done and she sees unlimited possibilities. She skips through life, leaving behind a trail of glitter and promises.

The problem is that Future Tammy shares real estate with Now Tammy, who just wants to lounge on the couch and binge-watch "Arrested Development." And when that deadline rolls around, Now Tammy is left with the hard part: the execution.

So the event/lunch/deadline draws near, and Now Tammy is in a panic. She doesn't want to do it. She doesn't remember agreeing to this. Was this more tomfoolery concocted by her irksome alter-ego, Future Tammy? Could she bow out from the obligation, perhaps claiming dysentery/deportation/alien abduction?

To complicate matters further, these two knuckleheads share the same body with Past Tammy, who suffers from chronic amnesia. Past Tammy doesn't seem to remember how much work that project was in the first place, and just sees it all in the rosy glow of selective recall. She just remembers how people raved about the cookies and how her negative friend told her how much she had helped her.

Past Tammy communicates this to Future Tammy, and you know what happens next.

We're Back to the Future.

Readers can reach columnist Tammy Swift at tswiftsletten@gmail.com.