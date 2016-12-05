He was Carson Wentz — front row on the right — who became the star quarterback for the North Dakota State University Bison football team and now is the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles pro football team.

The picture was sent in by Marvin Stenberg, Moorhead, who got it from his granddaughter Megan Anderson and her husband Erik Anderson. Erik's brother is in the picture, but Marv doesn't know which one.

Marv says he has many relatives in Bismarck and the surrounding area, which is why he is so interested in following the career of Carson, who is from Bismarck.

In the recent "Best of the Valley" vote, in which Forum and In-Forum readers vote for the best places, events and people in the Red River Valley, Carson was No. 1 twice: He was voted the best sports star and the best local celebrity.

Central Cass, not Wolford

But now, let's get one thing straight: the Central Cass High School, Casselton, boys basketball team beat the Wolford team for the North Dakota Class B championship in 1968, not the other way around, as it was incorrectly reported here recently.

Several people wrote in about this, including Vance Bowersox, now of Crookston, Minn. He won't admit it, but according to many Wolford folks, he was the star of that Wolford team.

Vance writes that "in fairness to the Central Cass Squirrels, they defeated us" in that title game in Minot. "It was the only game we lost, and they had a fine team also," he writes, adding, "We had a stellar season at 27-1, but we were the runner-up to the Casselton boys."

Dave Meiers, Fargo, writes that the Central Cass win "in no way belittles Wolford's accomplishment in making the state finals, but they didn't win."

Ralph Nelson, Casselton, also caught the error, as did Creighton Gustafson, now of Hampton, Va., who was a member of that Wolford team. "We were undefeated until Casselton beat us," he writes.

So Neighbors apologizes to both the Central Cass and Wolford teams for getting it wrong.

