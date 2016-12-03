Both of my brothers, their wives, and their children join us. Along with our kids, the total of children is five. They are good kids, but noisy, which bothers my dad. Also, my brothers have opposing political views so I'm praying they don't get into politics. Mom is super judgmental and finds something to complain about in everything said by anyone even though they didn't say anything that should offend her.

I love my family and don't mind the work of hosting a holiday dinner. My siblings bring side dishes so I don't have to do everything. It's the personalities all together for eight hours and two meals that I dread. How do I handle this potential mess without meltdowns? MW

Dear MW: Your situation sounds formidable. That being said, gatherings such as you describe aren't unusual and, sadly, many are worse.

Fantasy holidays are just that — fantasy — so begin by accepting that premise. By the way, I'm using Christmas here because your letter is about Christmas, but many religions have similar gatherings with similar problems.

My viewpoint is that you'll have to be proactive and then follow with an attitude of acceptance and flexibility.

For a start, send a friendly email to your siblings letting them know that you'd appreciate their cooperation in making this a less stressful holiday. Suggest what you think could help.

Next, consider the timeframe. While eight hours may have worked in the past, with your aging parents and several small children, this may now be too much for everyone. Making your celebration cover just one meal and about half of that time could make a considerable difference.

This year it may seem as if the only topic available is politics, but that simply isn't true. Lives are still being lived. There are children present who not only should be watched but enjoyed, grandparents who need attention and may benefit from some assistance, and food to cook and share. People have jobs and hobbies. There are many enjoyable topics that families can discuss if they care about each other's lives.

I doubt that you'll be able to change your mother's judgmental attitude so try to ignore it. If she is using religion to put people down, let her have her say and then change the subject rather than argue. Surely your family knows what she's like.

You can't keep your dad from being annoyed by the noisy kids, but here again shortening the time could help significantly. If he is seriously unhappy, ask one of your siblings take the children into another room for games or something quiet. Alternately, your dad could be asked if he'd like to move to another room for a time so that he can rest, read or watch TV. Precious serenity can come from not having unrealistic expectations.

This is a large, multigenerational gathering. There's no way that every minute will be pleasing to everyone there.

The saying that the only person we can change is ourselves holds true nearly universally. You can attempt to head off potential problems. Then you can either do what is realistic and accept what happens or let everyone know that you aren't hosting holiday gatherings for the entire family anymore because it's become too much. If that's the case, you and your family can jointly make a decision on how to structure future occasions differently.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbursack@msn.com.