Survival tips for succulent dish garden

A: Many of these containers don't have drainage holes in the base, and excess water can easily puddle up inside the bottom. Solid, waxy cacti and succulents are built to conserve moisture, so very little water is needed. The quickest way to kill these desert natives is for their roots to sit in a hidden swamp inside the base of a decorative container. If you haven't had success in the past, it was likely the container's fault, not yours.

There are several choices when you receive a decorative dish garden without a bottom drainage hole. A hole can be carefully drilled in the base of some containers. If the dish garden is crowded, it might be a good time to transplant the grouping, giving each plant its individual pot. Or you might transplant the entire group into a larger dish garden with drainage holes.

Succulents can be grown successfully in containers without drain holes if they're watered very sparingly. When in doubt with this group, it's always wise to err on the dry side. There's very little chance of killing a succulent by underwatering. In fact, during our recent house move, we forgot a little grouping of succulents on a window ledge. They sat neglected and unwatered for the four months we were out of the house. They weren't watered until we moved home and discovered them. They appear none the worse for the experience.

Q: I'd like to try one of the amaryllis kits that I see this time of year in every store from local garden centers to national home improvement chains. The prices seem to vary greatly. Is there a difference in various types? — Dave Hillis, Minot, N.D.

A: Amaryllis are fun and fascinating because they really do live up to the just-water-and-watch-it-bloom package directions. They blossom so readily and so reliably because the flower bud is already formed down inside the bulb, ready to burst forth when moisture triggers the bulb into new growth.

There is a difference in quality, usually reflected in the price. Larger bulbs have a greater pre-formed flower display waiting inside. The largest diameter bulbs often produce more than one flower stalk with multiple blossoms on each stalk. Bulb size is a greater indicator of success than flower color or brand.

To help the amaryllis replenish spent energy so it can store up another interior flower bud for future bloom, apply water-soluble fertilizer every two weeks during flowering and for another month after flowers have faded. Remove spent blossoms as soon as they whither to prevent the amaryllis from wasting energy producing seed pods.

Q: I'm new to growing plants under fluorescent lights. How many hours a day should the lights be left on? — K. Hanson, Alexandria, Minn.

A: The length of time depends a little on the types of plants being grown. If the lights are used to grow houseplants with low light requirements, 12 hours is enough. If seedlings, annual flowers, vegetable transplants, or geraniums are being grown, 15 hours of light is best. Plug-in timers are great labor savers.

Q: Don, I much enjoy and appreciate your writings about plants, nature, horticulture and landscape. I've followed your house move, and particularly agree with your recent comment about plants and landscape requiring patience and optimism.

Of late, I've wondered if much of today's social unrest wouldn't be eased a bit, or eliminated completely if the folks making so much noise had learned a thing or two about honesty and patience by working with nature. Thanks for saying what I was thinking about working with plants being a good character builder. Sorry about your potted plants wandering off. Good for you on the successful house move, for the initial salvage and for outlasting this tear-it-down city. Our own 1917 house is still a decent place to live and play. Thanks for sharing something you value with us readers. — Fuller Sheldon, Mapleton, N.D.

A: My first reaction is to give a good old North Dakota "Aw, shucks, twernt nuthin." Working with plants is very rewarding. A wise horticulturist once told me "Plants are much more reasonable than most people." Luckily, both plants and people treat me pretty well. Thanks for your comments.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.