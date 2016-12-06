"The students at Monango (N.D.) High School were fortunate Russell Kronberg was their English teacher. He was an expert grammarian," Jean writes.

Russell, who grew up in Forbes, N.D., taught at Monango from 1959 to 1971. "It was my good fortune to be one of his students," Jean writes.

"So, when hearing and reading comments such as 'If you have questions, please ask Dave or myself,' or 'Please see Dave or myself,' his (Russell's) dedication to the students and proper use of 'myself' endures.

"Is it possible for someone other than you to ask 'yourself' a question? Jean asks. "Is it possible for anyone other than you to see yourself? Again, I go back to his teaching. No, it is not possible for anyone to see yourself or ask yourself a question other than you.

"He (Russell) always said, 'Turn it into a question and determine if it makes sense.'"

And Jean explains what you ought to do in such phrases as she has given: Substitute the word "me"' for "myself."'

Jean concludes her note by saying "My thanks, Mr. Kronberg. Your command of syntax and relentless questioning of our understanding was a lifelong gift."

More on grammar

Now, Steve Strege, Fargo, picks up the grammar issue.

First, he says it is wrong to say or write, "I'll be gone from 10-12." There should be a 'to' in there, making it "I'll be gone from 10 to 12." "If you were driving from Fargo to Casselton, you wouldn't say you were driving from Fargo-Casselton," Steve points out.

Steve also has a problem with the media. (Oh, that's a first).

"To hype something," Steve says, "the reporter will say, 'Everyone is talking about it.' Everyone? Really? I've never even heard of it.

"Recently a reporter used this phrase to describe a new movie. Again, something I'd never heard of. Maybe that's because I live under a rock."

This summer, after England left the Eurpean Union, Steve says someone wrote on FoxNews.com that, "Everyone was shocked."

"Were you shocked?" Steve asks. "I wasn't. I knew a referendum was underway. The opposite result would not have shocked me, either. I'm unshockable regarding Britain's exit from the EU."

What the writer should have said, Steve says, was, "Many observers or citizens or people in the financial business were shocked."

"When I was a senior in high school back in the second quarter of the previous century," Steve writes, "my stern English teacher insisted all students get the 'Plain English Handbook.' I still have mine and refer to it now and then. It was published by McCormick-Mathers Publishing Co. Mine was copyrighted in 1959. Previous editions were published in 1939, 1946 and 1951.

"The book has sentence diagrams! How long has it been since we've seen that?"

This book contains a list of about 300 homonyms which "everyone should be able to spell and define correctly," according to the book. Here are some of them, neighbors. Can you get them right?

Aisle-isle; principal-principle; rain-rein-reign; stationary-stationery.

How'd you do, neighbors?

Steve also has a book titled "Anguished English," with examples of assaults on the English language. Some examples:

"The sacred cows have come home to roost."

"May you never live to see your wife a widow."

"Half the lies our opponents tell about us are not true." That was a great line for the recent political season, Steve suggests.

"The judge sentenced him to die in the electric chair for the second time."

And this one the author of the book turned up:

"Please eckuse John being absent on Jan. 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 and also 33."

You don't suppose a kid was trying to pull a fast one on his teacher, do you.

At any rate, all this made Steve write that, "I have to stop before laughing myself silly."

