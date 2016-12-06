One of those visions was of a musical family, something à la the Von Trapps. I'm not saying it would be necessary for us to sing at festivals and escape in the nighttime through the mountainous terrain of the Red River Valley, but I'm not saying that would be bad.

I've always enjoyed belting out a tune, playing instruments, and dancing (at least as far back as I can remember), so like any parent who is into the Cubs, Olympic swimming, or Comic-Con, I hoped my offspring would share my passion for musical theater and eclectic mixed tapes.

When I was seven years old, my music teacher at school pulled me out of class one day and said she had a question for me. (No doubt she knew the answer, because she had already spoken with my parents.) "Nicole, do you know what 'The Sound of Music' is?" she asked. My eyes turned into saucers.

"Yes! It's my favorite movie!" I had the entirety of the classic Julie Andrews film adaptation memorized, knowing at exactly what point the story would break and I would have to insert the second VHS tape.

That interaction began the highlight of my theatrical career: playing adorable Gretel Von Trapp in our local high school's production of the World War II era musical.

Based on this legacy, I fully expected that my children would follow in my not-so-famous footsteps and know all the words to "The Lonely Goatherd" — complete with yodeling — by the time they entered elementary school.

My oldest is in first grade now, and thus far, my expectations have been dashed.

Sure, he's watched "The Sound of Music" with me at least once, maybe twice. I croon "Edelweiss" as a lullaby at bedtime. He gives his best efforts at the biannual school concerts. But his heart isn't in it, not like my little one was. He'd rather be watching "Wild Kratts" to learn about animals or playing "Star Wars" (which he's never seen.)

My dreams were renewed with my second son. A more theatrical spirit by nature, he's always enjoyed moving and dancing, responding a bit more enthusiastically than my oldest when my Taylor Swift jam comes on the radio and I need someone with whom I can dance in the kitchen. But although he's enrolled in a terrific music class for young children, and he's picking it up impressively, his preference still leans towards football and playing tractors.

Finally though, I believe my salvation has come. My 2-year-old daughter is a healing for my harmony-loving soul.

While her favorites up until recently have been limited to "The Wheels on the Bus" as a bedtime staple, the last month has seen her vocabulary for lyrics and passion for ensembles blossom.

Her requests at bedtime have become more varied: "Rainbow Song" is "The Rainbow Connection," "Sunshine Song" is "You Are My Sunshine," "Dragon Sea" is "Puff the Magic Dragon," and "Other Rainbow Song" is "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

She's starting to find her voice.

"Sing it with me!" she calls out from her car seat. Most of the time we oblige. She knows one melody, which helpfully is the same for multiple children's songs, sometimes known as "The Alphabet Song," but also the same tune as "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" or "Baa, Baa Black Sheep."

Her lyrics only go so far as ABCDEFG, so we just put it on repeat. Another creative version is "Twinkle uppa sky now," also on repeat.

If my sons hold out after the first request, she admonishes them again, in a sterner tone: "Sing 'GETHER now!" The baby of the family gets what she wants.

My dreams have come true. With voices raised in not-so-much-harmony, my family sings together, in the car, on the way to church.

Of course, we're certainly no Osmonds, and these songs are far from a moving hymn of praise, but I'll take what I can get. If my daughter wants to sing, I will sing.

Maybe if I start playing The Judds for her now, we can start planning our worldwide tour together.

Nicole Welle is a life coach and mentor, helping moms find fulfillment and live their authentic purpose. Nicole lives in West Fargo with her husband, two sons and one daughter. You can find her online at www.nicolewelle.com.