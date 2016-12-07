Why I love riesling wines

Of course, I drink many wine varietals and blends, most of which are totally enjoyable, calling my taste buds back to purchase more of the same.

But, without a doubt, like the beautiful red hair that adorns my wife's head, riesling keeps my attention focused because of the many qualitative attributes it has.

While varieties like chardonnay and pinot noir get the glamor of movie star status, riesling vintners quietly work behind the glitz producing outstanding wines whose time has come. It is the gateway wine for the novice drinker who, after tasting it, will never forget it.

While not given the same serious gravity as reds and other Bordeaux and Burgundian wines by connoisseurs, it has every right to deserve more of their attention.

Why am I so big on this simple, but fascinatingly delicious and diverse wine?

Mainly, I have yet to find one I didn't like. The wine gives the palate a tasting experience that pierces one's sense of taste with a wonderfully high acidity that only this varietal has the ability to offer.

This is not to say that riesling vintners are attempting to "McDonaldize" this wonderfully adaptive grape to taste the same the world over; quite the opposite is true — each vintner captures the essence of the region's terroir giving the riesling aficionado a variety of tasting experiences.

While Germany is the heart and soul of riesling grape, other regions of the wine grape growing world have discovered the adaptability of this marvelous grape.

Alsace, France — the most Germanic region of France where the world's aperitif riesling is cherished for its sweetness and a slight hint of chalk from the soil the vines grow in.

Riesling grapes need a cool climate that encourages slow ripening to fully express their qualities, which opens the door for other parts of the world.

New Zealand offers rieslings in a wide range of sweetness. California is also getting back into pushing riesling wines to compete with the excellent wines coming out of Washington State.

Riesling is one of the most successful varieties coming out of the Finger Lakes region of New York State where some extremely delicate rieslings are produced. Michigan rieslings are also gaining market recognition, along with popular ice wines coming out of Canada. So after all of these wonderful superlatives about rieslings wines of the world, what are some of my favorites?

Any list I would make would be limiting, so anything excluded you find enjoyable, please let me know, so I can taste it.

The Finger Lakes of New York State have microclimates around the three major lakes (Keuka, Seneca, and Cayuga) where warm summers and cool winters, create the perfect climate and growing conditions for Riesling.

One of the best sweet rieslings I've enjoyed is Dr. Konstantin Frank; Germany has a Dr. Loosen, Mosel, Germany.; refreshingly fruity with mineral finish; and Chateau St. Michelle, Columbia Valley, Washington, produces tasty, long finish rieslings as well.

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.