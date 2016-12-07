During that time, a company newsletter from Super Valu headquarters in Hopkins, Minn., carried a tongue-in-cheek piece titled, "What is an independent retailer?" Earl recently dug it out of his papers and sent it to Neighbors.

Here's what it said (and note that while the item says the retailer is a "he," there are many female independent retailers, too):

An independent retailer is someone who can say to himself every morning, "I am my own boss. I can run my business as I please. No one can tell me what to do or not to do." (It is always wise to start off the day with a big laugh).

An independent retailer is a capitalist and an entrepreneur (which means that he has just as much right to lose money or go broke as he has to make a profit).

An independent retailer is someone who can work as hard and long as he likes or as little as he likes (depending on how much he would like to keep on being a boss).

An independent retailer can tell people who work for him what to do and when and how to do it (and then ask them why they didn't).

An independent retailer has lots of company (people who want to sell him things, people who want him to give them things, people who want him to do things for them).

An independent retailer has the privilege to become a Ph.D. (equivalent) in marketing, advertising, accounting, engineering, finance, psychology, technology, communications, economics, public relations, philanthropy, human relations, taxes, government regulations and public service.

An independent retailer can hire or fire people any time he likes (subject to 697 laws, regulations, agencies, union agents, inspectors, administrators, boards, commissions and pickets).

An independent retailer has the privilege of collecting taxes, and handling and paying over a lot of money to the government (without compensation and without making mistakes).

An independent retailer has the right to worry about his business 24 hours a day (and usually with good reason).

An independent retailer has the fun of trying to figure out what the public really wants, investing his money in it, trying to get it out before his competition (and then trying to explain why he was wrong).

An independent retailer is the only one in the business who can go on vacation any time he wants and stay as long as he likes (but doesn't have the time).

An independent retailer is the fellow who has the privilege of making all the big decisions (as long as he is right 98 percent of the time).

An independent retailer can give orders and directions all day long—but eventually he has to go home.

