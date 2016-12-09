Loss still felt no matter the distractions

My mother-in-law flew in from Arizona to join us along with some of Jason's cousins and a few of our mutual friends. It was going to be exactly the kind of Thanksgiving I liked — full of friends, family and a wanderer or two.

Ron had always made the stuffing. It was a long, arduous affair that he would begin around 7 a.m. and end about 30 minutes after everyone else had started eating. We used to rave about it and always take seconds.

It wasn't until this year when I wondered out loud to Jason who was going to make the stuffing that he and I both admitted we'd never really liked Ron's. We just liked the ceremony of the whole thing. How proud he was of it.

This Thanksgiving I wanted to make it special. I wanted to take on the impossible task of filling the giant, Spanish-speaking, long-story-telling gap Ron left at our table. I wanted to help Jason and my mother-in-law, Lynette (and myself) through what I knew would be a tough day.

That might explain how I went to Bed, Bath, And Beyond to buy one tablecloth and emerged with three tablecloths, 12 water glasses, 12 wine glasses, 12 dinner plates, 12 salad plates, Thanksgiving-themed napkins, a card table, four chairs and a percolator.

If it was possible to drown sadness in a beautiful tablescape, I was determined to do it.

Like any good Midwesterner trying to avoid emotions, I put my head down and got to work.

I searched the Internet for the "World's Greatest Stuffing" and doubled the recipe. I puréed my own pumpkins and made pumpkin pie from scratch. I put two sticks of butter in the mashed potatoes. Anything, anything to make this Thanksgiving special and different and not a reminder of loss.

As it turns out, it was a fool's errand. The stuffing was delicious but missing the love Ron had poured into his. The mashed potatoes were so creamy they made my mother-in-law sick.

And after all my careful roasting and pureeing and cooking the pumpkin pie just right, I realized two minutes before serving it that I had forgotten to put in the sugar.

The truth was, none of it had mattered anyway. There was still a moment during the meal when Jason toasted his father and his mother's eyes welled up and no amount of beautiful centerpieces could have stopped that. Nor should they.

Nothing makes pain as sharp and tangible as when it's butting right up against joy.

That night I threw out two perfectly baked (yet disgusting) pumpkin pies and thought about how much Ron would have laughed at all of this. What an old-fashioned kick he would have had.

Despite all the setbacks and small misses, Jason and I both consider it the best Thanksgiving we've ever hosted.

Losing Ron had crystallized what was important and made us all a little more raw, a little more honest with each other and a little more appreciative of this time we had together.

Plus, those tablecloths looked damn good.

Jessica Runck, who grew up in Wimbledon, N.D., and graduated from Concordia College, is a writer living in Los Angeles. Visit www.jessicarunck.com for more information.