Organizing is the spice of life

But in the organizing world, I like to use the term bankruptcy to convey the starkness of some of my actions. For example, when I get overwhelmed with my unread emails I do what is called email bankruptcy; I hit delete them all.

This week before I started my holiday baking I couldn't take the mess of my spices any longer. I knew I had to take the drastic step of declaring bankruptcy on my spices. I had talked about it for weeks. I was nervous to do it. I was lamenting the fact that I had spent money on the spices. But I knew that their better days of freshness had long been gone.

As a general rule whole spices will stay fresh for about 4 years. Yes, I had some whole spices and I checked their dates: 2006 ... that would be 10 years past their prime. Ground spices are good for about 2 to 3 years and dried herbs for 1 to 3 years.

I used my memory as a good indicator to how old my spices were so that I did not need to check all the dates on the bottles. If I could remember in my recent memory of buying the spice I kept it. I did do random spot checks to see if my memory was serving me right, and it was.

The amount of spices I had was overwhelming. And the amount that I got rid of was also overwhelming.

But the amount that I kept and placed back in my cabinet was very satisfying. I found when going through this process that I had a few habits that I can now break.

I will stop buying large containers of spices. I will never use the Costco size of spices in my lifetime, and I am not cooking for a football team so I just need to say no to those sizeable containers.

I also found that I had purchased many seasoning combinations. I think I was a junkie of buying these. I had many Greek rubs, Moroccan rubs and baking combinations that went unused. Most of the recipes I use do not ask for Greek rub but rather individual spices and herbs. I simply forgot to use them at all.

I was brutal with my cleanout. It took me about five minutes to decide what I was keeping and what was leaving. I washed down my shelves where they were stored and set out to reorganize. I was a girl who liked to alphabetize. So putting them back was an easy task.

Then my husband came home to complete chaos, took one look at me and knew he should stay out of the way. I had also started going to the shelves and cabinets surrounding my spices. I ended up filling a box with other items I no longer needed. It felt fantastic!

Now I only have fresh herbs and spices that are perfectly organized. I will no longer be buying duplicates because I can see what I have. I will stay away from purchasing large quantities of spices and spice combinations.

The funny thing about all this is that I started this project to be organized for my holiday baking. I returned all my spices to their new home and began my baking. I reached for my cream of tartar for my sugar cookies, and it was gone.

My husband looked at me and said he was not going in the garbage to find it. We also were in the middle of a blizzard so there was no option of going to the store. However, Pinterest had a recipe that did not involve cream of tartar.

Even with the missing cream of tartar I was very happy with the end results.

Ms. Simplicity, also known as Melissa Schmalenberger is a professional organizer based out of Fargo and author of "Organizing in Simplicity: Kitchens." Email her at melissa@mssimplicity.com.