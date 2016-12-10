When disease threatens fight back with a positive approach

While he doesn't have Alzheimer's, his chances of developing it are greatly increased. We're aware that moving people with Alzheimer's can speed the progression of the disease. At this point, we are both uncertain since there is little sign of anything wrong with my husband other than a few memory glitches, yet we're both afraid of triggering something worse.

We have family in Arizona which is one reason we want to make the move. Still, we'd be leaving longtime friends and some family where we are now, too. What is the general thinking in this type of situation? RB

Dear RB: You're right in that moving someone with Alzheimer's can hasten the progression of the disease, yet your husband has yet to develop full-fledged symptoms and may even be one of the fortunate people with MCI who does not develop Alzheimer's.

I hope that he is taking positive steps to improve his health with exercise, a healthy diet and challenging mental activity. This may not prevent his MCI from eventually progressing to AD, but the evidence is mounting that, for a large percentage of people, a healthful lifestyle can stave off the most severe symptoms.

If you haven't already done so, discuss your thoughts with his doctor. Don't expect the doctor to tell you for certain whether or not a move would have negative health consequences for your husband, but he or she has a grasp on how much your husband is affected by MCI at this time. This would be your base point.

I'd seriously think about whether this move south is something that you two wanted to be a permanent move or just a fun thing to do for a time before moving back north. Moving can be unsettling to anyone and repeated moves for someone with MCI should be carefully considered. If the plan was to move south as your permanent home, it seems to me that, unless the doctor disagrees, your husband is still doing well enough that moving shouldn't be an issue.

You have family in your new intended location which should make the transition much easier. Your husband could ask his doctor for advice on how to get set up medically, as well.

While MCI isn't part of the normal aging process, your husband should be capable of making decisions such as this. Examine all angles. Perhaps take another trip south to scout out living possibilities as well as medical options. Then do as the two of you wish.

People with MCI, or even those with dementia, don't need to stop living. In fact, many decide that this is the time to live with as much gusto as they can manage. Those with a positive outlook often take this type of diagnosis as a challenge to live healthier lives and to accomplish goals that they've put off too long.

I hope that you'll consider everything involved and then, if moving south still stands out as a priority for both of you, take the plunge. Don't stop living because of this sign of potential disease. Rather take the challenge to live fully.

You can help your husband by joining him on the healthy living journey if you're not already there. Exercise together, eat well together, challenge each other with mental exercise and socialize. I wish you both long, healthy lives.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbursack@msn.com.