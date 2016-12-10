Can Christmas lights be left on outdoor trees?

A: That's a great question. Christmas lights can be left in the tree, as long as they aren't wrapped tightly around the main trunk or main branches in a way that would constrict growth as the tree increases in diameter of trunk and branches.

If the lights are hung from branches loosely, without being wrapped tightly against limbs, they're fine for at least a few years or longer. Over time Christmas light wires can become less flexible because of sun and weather, so wire safety should be noted.

I don't know what the expected life of the wires is, but we've left past Christmas lights on shrubbery and trees for at least five years with no problems. They were difficult to remove from the tree, however, after branches grew and entangled the lights. As long as the wires stay loose, the lights won't harm the tree.

Q: My Boston fern drops lots of small, dry leaflets. I really like the plant, but it gets messy. Is there any way to prevent the leaf drop? — S. Jensen, Grand Forks, ND.

A: The Boston fern became the classic parlor houseplant in Victorian times. Single plant pedestals are still often called fern stands.

Over the years, different varieties have been developed, varying especially in the length of the fronds, and it's still a popular choice.

A good way to learn a plant's preferred conditions is to investigate its native habitat. Boston fern is native to tropical regions where the plants receive high humidity, filtered sun or dappled shade and moist soil rich in organics.

Boston ferns grow well indoors when potted in a mix rich in peatmoss and grown where light is neither too sunny nor too dim. A little window sunshine is welcome, but southern-exposure full sunlight might be too intense.

Providing tropical humidity is the most challenging preference of Boston ferns. Leaflets often become dry, brown or dull green and drop if indoor humidity is below about 30 or 35 percent. Humidity approaching 50 percent keeps ferns healthier. Humidity can be increased through humidifiers, misting plants or placing plants on water-filled saucers of pebbles. Keep the bottom of the pot above the water level. Avoid hot, dry air from furnace ducts.

The houseplant watering rule of letting soil dry between thorough waterings needs slight modification for ferns. Ferns are naturally accustomed to tropical, jungle-like conditions where the soil stays more consistently moist, drying out only slightly between waterings. Leaflet loss can be caused by letting plants become overly dry. Water when the soil surface dries a bit, but while you can still feel a little moisture below about the top inch.

Q: I've seen evergreens wrapped with burlap to prevent winter injury. I've got several arborvitae that I'd like to cover to reduce the chance of the browning that happens some winters. Should the burlap be covered tightly against, or a little space left between the burlap and the foliage? — Dan Reitmann, Fergus Falls, Minn.

A: Winter injury of evergreen foliage can be caused by several things. Sun reflecting from the snow can cause burning of foliage in the same way skiers can suffer a winter sunburn.

Winter winds can desiccate foliage as it loses moisture that can't be replenished by frozen roots. That's why it helps to water evergreens in late summer and fall so they store moisture and maintain a healthy waxy coating on foliage that helps prevent winter drying.

Burlap can greatly reduce injury from both winter sunshine and drying wind. Wrapping the evergreen is usually easiest, but the preferred recommendation is to drive several posts into the ground and construct a burlap screen to shade from sunshine and to shelter from wind. This keeps the burlap away from direct contact with evergreen foliage and provides better air circulation than tight wrapping.

If constructing burlap screens isn't possible, wrap the evergreen, but keep the material somewhat loose.

Q: Several of my houseplants need repotting. How can you tell what size pot to move them up into? — Beth M., Fargo.

A: It's best to increase pot size gradually. Most houseplants feel comfortable filling a slightly larger pot with roots, rather than wallowing in a too-large pot of new soil. Depending on the size of the plant, select a pot that will allow one or two inches of fresh soil around the perimeter of the plant's present soil ball. To allow one inch on both sides, a current six-inch pot could be increased to an eight-inch pot.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.