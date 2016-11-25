'90s nostalgia: Tour is a flashback jukebox

As big as the flannel-clad phenomenon was, when was the last time you heard Nirvana, Soundgarden, or Alice in Chains?

And while "The Rachel" haircut never really went away, do you even remember who sang "I'll Be There for You?" (It was The Rembrandts, not to be confused with the BoDeans, who did "Closer to Free" from the not-as-big-of-a-hit TV show "Party of Five.)

The pop hip-hop of the same time is a different story. You can't go too long without hearing Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby," Salt-N-Pepa's "Whatta Man," or Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" at a sporting event, in a commercial or still on the radio. The songs were catchy, colorful and have lasted the test of time.

Those acts and others, like Tone Loc, Young MC and vocal group Color Me Badd, will spark a flashback when they bring the I Love the '90s tour to Scheels Arena Friday night.

The 1990s are making a big comeback this year. The sitcom "Full House" returned in February, another "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" crawled into theaters this summer and Pokemon inexplicably took the world by storm again.

Here's a refresher on some of the acts and what they loved about the 1990s, besides their success.

Vanilla Ice

Say what you will about him, but Vanilla Ice got himself noticed. With his signature two-toned pompadour, flash outfits and an identifiable hook lifted from Queen's "Under Pressure," he put Rob Van Winkle behind him and became a pop culture icon, buoyed by the fact that for a brief period he dated Madonna. "Ice Ice Baby" was the first hip-hop song to top the Billboard charts and brought the musical style to a new audience.

From there, he went down the the slippery slope as one of the ultimate one-hit wonders. (Unless you want to count "Ninja Rap" from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.")

The rest of the '90s weren't so good to Vanilla Ice. His albums and movies were panned, he got hooked on drugs, briefly became a vegetarian and ultimately became a fan of Insane Clown Posse.

What he loved about the '90s: You know that he dated Madonna, right?

Salt-N-Pepa

While they had success in the 1980s with the Grammy-nominated "Push It," Salt-N-Pepa was one of the biggest hip-hop acts of the early '90s. The straight-forward "Let's Talk About Sex" set the tone in 1991, but the album "Very Necessary" blew up two years later, producing three big hits, "Shoop," "Whatta Man" and "None of Your Business." The latter earned them the first Grammy won by a female hip hop group, solidifying their stature as a trailblazing act for women in the genre.

Shortly after their next record was released in 1997, the label filed for bankruptcy and quit promoting the group. In the early 2000s, Cheryl "Salt" James quit the group saying she was tired of the recording industry and the group disbanded in 2002.

What they loved about the '90s: Not only were they role models, they were fashionistas, thanks in large part to their colorful leather jackets. The coats were so iconic, when the group was asked to appear in a Geico ad in 2014, the duds were requested and designer Christopher "Play" Martin of Kid 'N Play, had to create new models. The look will likely make an appearance Friday night.

"There is a part in our show where that jacket has its own moment," Sandra "Pepa" Denton told Vogue earlier this year.

Coolio

Coolio brought the party with his 1994 breakthrough hit, "Fantastic Voyage," but took a darker turn on the next year's "Gangsta's Paradise." The tune topped the charts and was the biggest selling single of 1995, winning a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance. The song was so popular, it was even parodied by "Weird" Al Yankovic as "Amish Paradise."

He would release albums for the next 14 years, but after 2000 he found a bigger audience as a reality TV star.

What he loved about the '90s: Since the mid-'90s, Coolio's hair has been on its own "Fantastic Voyage" to the back of his head.

If you go

What: I Love the 90s Tour with Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio, Tone Loc, Young MC and more

When: Doors open at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Scheels Arena, 5225 31st Ave. S., Fargo

Info: Tickets from $39.50 to $69.50 and can be purchased online at jadepresents.com or by calling (866) 300-8300.