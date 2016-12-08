5 reasons life should be like 'White Christmas'

The production was inspired by the 1954 romantic movie musical starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.

Full of Irving Berlin music, grand sets, costumes and spectacular choreography, it consistently ranks in top 10 lists of most popular Christmas movies. By the way, if you haven't seen the movie, the Fargo Theatre is showing it tonight at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

So what has been striking a chord with audiences for more than 60 years? Why is it so popular?

Perhaps, it's because it gives all of us — going through the hustle and bustle of the holidays — a chance to slow down and completely suspend reality. Maybe we could hang out in at the idyllic Vermont lodge with Bing, Danny, Rosemary and Vera-Ellen just for a few far-fetched minutes.

We could ask ourselves what would life be like if we lived in a "White Christmas" world?

Sister acts would be all the rage

Sisters would walk around in matching big floofy dresses, holding giant blue feather fans and shooing away "misters" who come between them.

On the flip side, sisters fighting over a man would no longer go on "The Jerry Springer Show". They'd air out their differences with a little choreography, including several seconds of staring into the camera so Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye can decide which one of you they have a crush on.

Not to mention, you wouldn't have to work that hard — it appears your sister act consists of just one song.

We'd be stylish all the time

Imagine a Vermont Inn today around Christmas time. Most likely you'd see people hanging out by the fire in fuzzy socks, UGGS, big sweaters, maybe even sweatpants — hardly high fashion.

But apparently 1954 Vermont Inn loungewear for women involved beautiful full-circle skirts with cinch waists and glamorous pencil skirts and heels. Men wore suits with ascots while playing horseshoes and perfectly color-coordinated shoes to match their suits.

Even as Rosemary Clooney falls asleep crying when she learns her sister is leaving the act, she's in full makeup, including ruby red lip gloss. (No doubt, the maids at the inn were thrilled having to wash those pillowcases in the morning.)

But the full makeup allowed Rosemary to be glamorous and ready at a moment's notice for her buttermilk/sandwich hookup with Bing later that night.

Crowded dance floor? No problem

During "The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing," Danny Kaye and Vera-Ellen find themselves jostled around looking for space on the dance floor. They do what all of us should do when faced with the problem: they head out to the nightclub's patio where they swing on a boat lift and tap dance on an overturned fishing boat. Why wouldn't you? You need to show off your color-coordinated shoes.

Perfect harmony with people you just met

It happens all the time. Two cute girls meet two cute boys at a bar, and they go out for a bite to eat afterwards. But in the "White Christmas" world, you just happen to break into perfect four-part harmony while sitting in the booth.

As you continue to sing about how much you love snow, you build a mountain landscape out of napkins, parsley and a milkshake. The restaurant manager never tells you to stop making a mess, sober up and go home.

You can pull off miraculous surprises to help a friend

The inn owned by the Army commander, General Waverly, is in trouble because a lack of snow is keeping tourists away. It breaks Bing and Danny's hearts to see their hero down on his luck. So Bing gets the idea to go on an Ed Sullivan-like variety show to invite all of the men who once served under the General for a one-night show in Vermont to surprise and thank him. Of course, they pull it off.

Not only is General Waverly surprised, in true Hollywood-ending fashion, the snow starts to fall outside during the finale. The 2016 cynic would point out that it seems unlikely that hundreds of boisterous veterans and their families could descend upon this tiny Vermont town and the General wouldn't notice. I suppose his wise-cracking busybody housekeeper could have drugged him. ("Here, General, have a little Benadryl with your bourbon.") But in our new "White Christmas" world, staging a full-scale Broadway musical — in what looks like a drafty old barn — would be a piece of cake.

So this Christmas maybe we should try to project ourselves into "White Christmas" world. We will break into song at a moment's notice, perform choreographed dance numbers without practice and count our blessings instead of sheep.

And once, just once, let's all answer the perfunctory greeting of "How are you?" with "Mutual, I'm sure."

If you go:

What: Classic Film Series: "White Christmas"

Where: Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway N, Fargo

When: Dec 8, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $5

Tickets: At the door

What: Irving Berlin's White Christmas (Stage musical)

Where: Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT), 333 4th St. S., Fargo

When: Dec 9,10,11 and 16,17,18

Cost: $12 to $18

Tickets: www.fmct.org