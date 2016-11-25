Weekend Watch: These events are no turkeys

That changes Friday night when the Linebenders perform their annual Black Friday show. The two sets should offer a humorous reprieve from visiting relatives and the hustle and bustle of the craziest shopping day of the year as the improv troupe cracks into some spontaneous holiday cheer.

Admission is $10, with shows at 7 and 9 p.m. at Fargo Billiards and Gastropub, 3234 43rd Street S., Fargo. www.linebenders.com.

Friday

Mason Jennings has grown up in front of our eyes, or rather, our ears. The Minneapolis singer/songwriter released his debut 19 years ago at the tender age of 21 and still shows growth and range with each album.

On this year's "Wild Dark Metal" the neo-folkie plugged in his electric guitar for the first time in seven years. Jennings will play a range of material — and maybe even a range of instruments — when he takes the stage at Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave. N., Fargo, Friday night.

Music starts at 8 p.m. with Dusty Heart. Tickets range from $23 to $33. jadepresents.com, (866) 300-8300.

Elf on the Shelf

Saturday

Thanksgiving is over and Christmas time is here. Ringing in the holidays is a visit from the all-seeing, elf, Sprinkles.

Former Fargoan Nicole Fenstad, of the Twin Cities-based Princess Party Pals, returns as her spritely, seasonal alter-ego, for a family-friendly performance of Elf on the Shelf. Sprinkles leads a sing-along, help kids with crafts or write letters to Santa and, with special permission from the North Pole, meets other elves on the shelves kids bring to the event.

The Christmas magic lasts from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at The Stage at Island Park, 333 4th St. S., Fargo. Tickets are $30 for children, $15 for adults. www.fmct.org, (701) 235-6778.

A Magical Medora Christmas

Saturday and Sunday

You can stay in Fargo this weekend and still get a taste for the holidays out west with A Magical Medora Christmas.

The annual tour brings back some of the Medora musical's most memorable performers, like singers Emily Walter, Jared Mason, Job Christenson, magician Bill Sorensen and musician Roger Rettig for a family-friendly holiday show.

Saturday's 6 p.m. show is a dinner performance for $49.55. Sunday's 3 p.m. show includes a wine and cheese tasting for $34.95. Both shows are at Avalon West, 2525 9th Ave. S., Fargo. medora.com

Friday and Saturday

Just in time for the holidays, Theatre B rolls out an appropriately dysfunctional family comedy. In James DeVita's "Slice of Life," a mechanic and his wife have their hands full raising their daughter, but when his old high school flame, a self-help guru, shows up to tell him he has another daughter, the wheels are about to come off their marriage.

The play opens this weekend with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and runs through Dec. 31 at The Broadway Theatre Garage, 409 Broadway N., Fargo. Tickets range from $10 to $20. theatreb.org, (701) 729-8880.