Live, outdoor nativity Dec. 4

The event will take place regardless of the weather.

In addition, there will be live holiday music performances with hot cider and holiday treats served inside the church fellowship hall.

The live nativity scene is free and open to the public and portrays the guests at Jesus Christ's birth, including Mary and Joseph, shepherds, kings, an angel and animals.

The still tableau will be accompanied by classical music.

Scheduled to perform are the Fargo North 19th Avenue Jazz vocal group, the church's praise band, The Big House Band, piano and other instrumental duets and solos by congregation members, a holiday singalong with audience members, and the male gospel quartet In God We Trust.

Parking for the event is located to the north of the church building, just off 19th Avenue. For more information, visit www.fargofaithumc.org or call (701) 232-6844.