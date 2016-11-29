ARTS & CRAFTS

Holiday Art Sale, Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave., N., Fargo, $10 preview, 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, includes appetizers, drinks and 10 percent discount on all artwork; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, area artists sell their goods.

A Vintage Christmas, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, Hartl Ag Building at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, 1805 West Main Ave., West Fargo, unique and creative gifts from 40 local vendors, curated Eco Chic Christmas, also features warm cider and an appearance by Santa Claus, from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday; $5 admission, free for kids.

Vintage Ornament Workshop, 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, West Fargo Public Library, 109 3rd St. E., construct a vintage ornament from recycled book pages or piano music; free.

Holiday Collections Craft Show, 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2711 7th St. E., West Fargo, 80 local and regional artisans display handcrafted items, admission is a canned or boxed food items for the Daily Bread Program.

Holiday Art Crawl, 3 p.m., Dec. 10, Kaddatz Gallery, Fergus Falls, Minn., view Deborah Mae Broad's exhibition, Kaddatz Lofts open studios, guest artists, local music, enjoy drinks and appetizers.

Late Night Holiday Craft Market, 5 to 10 p.m., Dec. 15, Drekker Brewing Company, 630 1st Ave. N., Fargo; free.

CLASSES & WORKSHOPS

Intro to Lefse, 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, Fargo Public Library Carlson Branch, 2801 32nd Ave. S.; 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Fargo Public Library - Main Library, 102 3rd St. N., hands-on lefse-making sessions for beginners, bring your own apron and get ready to roll, preregistration required, space is limited, all materials (other than aprons) provided, kids 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult, register online or call (701) 241-1492.

Crafts for Adults: Needle Felt Ornaments, 1 p.m., Dec. 4, Fargo Public Library Carlson Branch, 2801 32nd Ave. S., Fargo, learn the basics of needle felting while creating a holiday ornament for yourself or someone else, embellish with beads as desired, recommended for adults and sewing skills are helpful, all materials will be provided. Preregistration is required. Contact Lori at lwest@cityoffargo.com for more details; free.

Holiday Cupcake Decorating Class, 7 p.m., Dec. 8, Square One Kitchens, 1407 1st Ave., N., Fargo, class focuses on the basics of cupcake decorating and is appropriate for all ages, you get a dozen to take home, as well as buttercream, sprinkles and tools; $35.

Handmade Mouthwatering Chocolate Truffles Class, 1 p.m., Dec. 10, Square One Kitchens, 1407 1st Ave., N., Fargo, creating high-end, luscious chocolate truffles in this two-hour class, $55.

Toffees, Caramels and Brittles Candy Class, 1 p.m., Dec. 17, Square One Kitchens, 1407 1st Ave., N., Fargo, 'tis the season for candies and sweets, learn how to cook sugar to soft, medium and hard ball stages to create various sweet concoctions for perfect gifts, $45.

Kids Healthy Holiday Treats Class, 1 p.m., Dec. 17, Nancy's House, 3022 18th St., S., Fargo, kids will learn about healthy holiday choices; $20.

COMMUNITY

Cookies & Cocoa, 8:30 am, today, F-M Area Foundation, 409 7th St., S., Fargo, a variety of delicious holiday treats, including a hot chocolate bar, hot apple cider station and cookies in honor of #GivingTuesday, event helps collect gifts for FirstLink's Giving Tree of Hope and Toys for Tots on behalf of disadvantaged children and adults with special needs.

Holiday Lights, 5:30 to 10 p.m., nightly through Dec. 31, Lindenwood Park, 1955 Roger Maris Drive, Fargo, more than 60 illuminated displays throughout Roger Maris Drive, $6 admission per car or van, $5 with canned goods for the local food pantries, $10 for buses or limousines.

Holiday Open House, 1 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, West Fargo Public Library, 109 3rd St., E., check out holiday circulating material, at 7 meet Katie Sullivan of Pretty Domesticated, to share holiday decorating and entertaining ideas.

Hand-Carved Santa Display, all day, Thursday, Dec. 1, West Fargo Public Library, 109 3rd St., E., Red River Valley Woodcarvers show off their Father Christmases.

Christmas Social, 9:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2, New Life Center, 1902 3rd Ave. N. Fargo, Church Women United will meet, gifts collected for New Life Center, YWCA, & Churches United For the Homeless, all are welcome.

Jingle Bell Run Fargo, 8 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Courts Plus Fitness Center, 3491 S. University Drive, Fargo, get moving and raise funds and awareness to cure arthritis, wear a holiday-themed costume, tie jingle bells to shoelaces, show off ugly Christmas sweaters, on a 5-kilometer or 1-mile run or walk; free.

Bake Shoppe, 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Calvary Lutheran Church, 619 3rd Ave. SW, Perham., Minn., fellowship hall will be transformed into a Minnesota Winter Wonderland, live music, festive shops, handcrafted items, Norwegian, Swedish and German holiday specialties; free.

Christmas at The Barn, 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Dunvilla, 48203 Highway 59, Pelican Rapids, Minn., enjoy a cup of hot cocoa while browsing through local craft vendors products, Santa and horse-drawn sleigh rides for the whole family; free.

Christmas on the Prairie, 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Bonanzaville, 1351 W. Main, West Fargo, pioneer village will be transformed to a simpler time, 1900, where carolers sing and cookies are baked in a wood-burning stove. Design and print a Christmas card, take a horse-drawn wagon ride, make a gingerbread house and more; $3 to $5.

Live Nativity, 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, Faith United Methodist Church, 909 19th Ave., N., Fargo, Nativity outdoors with live actors and animals, live holiday music performances with hot cider and holiday treats served, takes place regardless of weather; free.

Snail Mail Day, all day, Dec. 8, stop into each of the 400 block shops, each shop will give out special holiday postcards to send to friends and family, fill out as many postcards as you wish, and the shops will postmark and mail them.

Christmas Eve Supper, 6 p.m., Dec. 24, Olivet Lutheran Church, 1330 S. University Drive, Fargo, free and open to the public.

Christmas Eve Supper, 6 p.m., Dec. 24, Nativity Catholic Church, 1825 11th St. S., Fargo, Christmas Eve supper, free and open to the public.

Sleigh Rides in the Park, 1 to 4 p.m., Dec. 27 through 30, Viking Ship Park near the Hjemkomst Center, Moorhead, scenic ride through snowy park, tickets available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

CULTURAL

Traditional Norsk Christmas Event, 6 p.m., Dec. 2, Sons of Norway, 722 2nd Ave., N. Fargo, a smorgasbord of Norwegian Christmas foods, with music by Charley Johnson and the Moving Parts and The Front Fenders, silent auction, $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Victorian Christmas, 4 p.m., Dec. 10, Comstock House, 506 8 St. S., Moorhead, celebrate a Victorian Christmas, Comstock House will be decorated for the holidays, guests will experience what a Christmas gathering would have been like for the Comstock family and their friends, learning about Victorian parlor games, traditional Christmas dinners and the origins of some of today's holiday traditions; hot cocoa and treats will be served, $7.

DANCE

Dance and Dessert, 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec., 4, A Center for the Arts, 124 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, Minn., Fergus Falls School of Dance performing to "The Nutcracker Ballet," "Pie Jesu," and Elvis songs, followed by desserts; $16 adults, $6 students, www.fergusarts.org.

Red River Singles Christmas Dance, 8 p.m., Dec. 9, VFW, 308 Sheyenne St., West Fargo; $5 for members, $9 for nonmembers.

Christmas Dance Downtown, 7 p.m., Dec. 15, Ecce Art Gallery, 216 Broadway, Fargo, special swingin' Christmas dance, admission includes basic swing lesson at 7 p.m. and then dancing to the FM Kicks Jazz Band starting at 8, second floor of Ecce, all ages and abilities welcome, no partner required; free for kids 10 and younger, $10.

FM Ballet Presents The Classic Nutcracker, 7 p.m., Dec. 16 and 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18, Reineke Festival Concert Hall, NDSU, Fargo, Christmas tale with live orchestra; $15 to $30.

Bonnie Haney Dance & Performing Company's "The Nutcracker" and Holiday Show, 7 p.m., Dec. 16 and 1 p.m. Dec. 17, Sheyenne High School, 800 40th Ave., E., West Fargo, annual production features scenes from "The Nutcracker" and assorted other dances; $12 to $25.

FAMILY

Fraser LTD.'s Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., today through Friday, Dec. 2, Fargodome, 1800 N. University Drive, Fargo, more than 150 decorated Christmas trees sponsored and/or decorated by community businesses, organizations and families.

Santa Magic, open mall hours through Dec. 24, West Acres Mall, 3902 13th Ave. S., Fargo, visit with Santa Claus and have your picture taken.

Santa Village, 1 to 7 p.m., Dec. 3 and 4; 4 to 7 p.m., Dec. 7, 8 and 9; 1 to 8 p.m., Dec. 10 and 11; 4 to 7 p.m., Dec. 14, 15 and 16; 1 to 8 p.m., Dec. 17 and 18; 4 to 8 p.m.; Dec. 21 and 22; 1 to 8 p.m., Dec. 23, Rheault Farm, 2902 25 St. S., Fargo, see live reindeer, decorate cookies, write letters to Santa or visit with him and more; admission is free, however, attendees are encouraged to bring donations of canned goods, cash and new toys for area nonprofits.

Breakfast with Santa in Hawley, 8 a.m. to noon, Sat., Dec. 3, Hawley Community Center, 418 Main St., join the Hawley Women of Today, a freewill offering pancake breakfast will be served, all proceeds will stay in the community and be donated to local projects and groups, the Hawley Community Club will have their Secret Shop open and horse-drawn carriage rides will be available (weather permitting).

Jaws Paws and Lunch with Santa Claus at the Zoo, 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, and Dec.10, Red River Zoo, 4255 23rd Ave. S., Fargo, lunch, special crafts and a photo with Santa; $10 children and $15 adults.

Pictures with Santa, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3; 1 to 4p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5; 4 to 8 p.m., Dec. 9; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 10; 1 to 4 p.m., Dec. 11; 4 to 8 p.m., Dec. 16; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 17; 1 to 4 p.m., Dec. 18; 4 to 8 p.m., Dec. 23, Moorhead Center Mall, 510 Center Ave.

Santa Fly-in, noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, and Dec. 17, Fargo Air Museum, 1609 19th Ave. N., Fargo, Santa touches down and spends time with kids.

Candy Cane Carnival for Kids, noon, Sunday, Dec. 4, Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave. S., Fargo, first 500 kids will receive a bag for carnival goodies; $10 per person, children 12 months and younger free.

400 Block Polar Petting Zoo, noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 4, 400 Block, Broadway Fargo, for one day only, the 400 block will be home to a donkey, a miniature horse, an alpaca, a goat and a sheep, after you visit each of the animals, turn in your animal checklist for a special treat and animal coloring cards, refreshments served in shops.

Storybook Breakfast, 9 a.m. Dec 10, West Fargo High School, 801 9th St. E., children and their families are invited to attend this signature West Fargo Theatre event, more than 50 fairy tale favorites, old and new, will appear throughout this fun-filled day that includes a pancake breakfast, games and prizes, take-home crafts, story time, photo opportunities with characters and Santa Claus.

Cocoa With A Cop, 10 a.m., Dec 10, Fargo Cass Public Health, 1240 25th St. S., Fargo, a fun morning drinking hot cocoa, coloring, reading and watching "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

Skate with Santa, 2 p.m., Dec. 11, Moorhead Sports Center, 324 24th St. S., Santa and Mrs. Claus skate with children and families, refreshments to be served

Skate with Santa, 7 p.m., Dec. 11, Veterans Memorial Arena, 1201 7th Ave. E., West Fargo, join Santa Claus as he laces up his skates and hits the ice to Christmas music, free refreshments, skate rental not available.

Santa's Winter Wonderland, 2:30 p.m., Dec. 18, Rustad Recreation Center, 601 26th Ave., E., West Fargo, visit Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves, help them make cards to send to veterans, create a craft, enjoy, face painting, inflatable games, sleigh rides, hot chocolate and cookies.

FILMS

"White Christmas," 5 and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8, Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, Fargo, classic romantic comedy starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen with music by Irving Berlin.

Movie Night: "Elf," 7:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Drekker Brewing Company, 630 1st Ave. N., Fargo; no cover, ID only.

MISCELLANEOUS

7th Annual SantaCon Crawl, 1 p.m., Dec. 10, Rooters Bar, 107 Broadway, Fargo, adults 21 and older wear holiday-themed costumes on bar crawl through downtown ending at Pickled Parrot by 7:30 p.m. for prize drawings, event raises funds and collects donated items for Gladys Ray Shelter and Veterans Drop-In Center.

Ralphie May, 8 p.m., Dec. 10, Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, Fargo, White Trash Christmas tour, this show rescheduled from earlier this year, tickets purchased for earlier show will be honored; $35.

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, cross-country train stops to gather canned goods for area food banks, performances by Kelly Prescott and Colin James, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Detroit Lakes, Minn., and 3:50 to 4:15 p.m., Callaway, Minn., on Dec.12; 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., Hankinson, N.D., and 9:05 to 9:45 p.m., Enderlin, N.D., on Dec. 13.

Author Speed Dating, 6 p.m., Dec. 15, Zandbroz Variety, 420 Broadway, Fargo, get books signed by regional authors for great gifts

MUSIC

Noon Holiday Concert, Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave., N., Fargo, Dave Ferreira Trio today; Darin Henze & Friends, Wednesday, Nov. 30; Marjorie Schlossman & Friends, Thursday, Dec. 1; Clarion Quartet, Monday, Dec. 5; Silver Winds, Dec. 6; Michelle Gelinske and Heart Springs Choir, Dec. 7; NDSU Brass Quintet, Dec. 8; Dakota Rose String Quartet, Dec. 12; the Doves of Peace, Dec. 13; Sarah Morrau & Bekka Devries, Dec. 14; NDSU Faculty Chamber Ensemble, Dec. 15; catering by Chef's Table today through Thursday, Dec. 1, and by Verdi Italian Market Dec. 5 through Dec. 15, take in the galleries for free with a purchase of lunch.

Home for the Holidays A Kat Perkins Christmas, 7:30 pm, Wednesday, Nov. 30, Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, second holiday tour consists of traditional Christmas songs with Kat's modern spin and original holiday music, doors open at 6:30 p.m; $27.50 to $50.

Golden Oldies Christmas Tour, Gene Okerlund, Dewey Possehl and Deb Wald will be presenting a series of Christmas concerts reflecting on those golden oldies Christmas selections, 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, Eventide at Fairmont, 801 2nd Ave. N. Moorhead; 2 p.m., Mon., Dec. 5, Rosewood, 1351 Broadway, Fargo; 3 p.m., Dec. 7, River Pointe Senior Living, 2401 11th St. S., Moorhead; 2 p.m., Dec. 12 Eventide, 1400 7th St. S., Moorhead; 2 p.m., Dec. 14, Sheyenne Crossings, 225 13 Ave. W., West Fargo; 3:30 p.m., Dec 19, One Oak Place, 1709 25th Ave. S., Fargo.

90th Annual Concordia Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2; 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Memorial Auditorium at Concordia College, Moorhead, "Gather Us In, O Child of Peace" features 400 student musicians and a dramatically lit art displaying filling the entire auditorium, $19.

NDSU's Handel's Messiah, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, First Lutheran Church, 619 Broadway, Fargo, more than 200 students in five choirs and the Baroque Festival Orchestra present Handel's monumental piece, including the iconic Hallelujah Chorus, tickets from $7 to $17.

Unsilent Night, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, Atomic Coffee, 222 N. Broadway, Fargo, caroling for the digital age, bring a cellphone and if possible, a portable Bluetooth speaker, download Unsilent Night app, use app to play audio tracks with the group, event starts at Atomic, ends at Moorhead Center Mall, shuttles available to return attendees to Atomic; free.

Snowball Gala, 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Avalon Events Center West, 2525 9th Ave. S., Fargo, Christmas in Camelot-themed fundraiser for FM Opera includes sit-down dinner, silent auction, door prizes, renaissance photo booth, glass ornament, music by Russ Peterson Jazz Combo; $100.

The Reason, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Bethel Church, 2702 30th Ave., S., Fargo, a family Christmas experience with music by Brandon Heath, Nichole Nordeman and a message from Nick Hall about the hope heaven sent that first Christmas night; $12-$35.

MSUM Holiday Choir and Wind Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Hansen Theatre at Minnesota State University Moorhead, 1104 7th Ave. S., performance by the MSUM choirs and wind ensemble; $5-$7.

Christmas with the King, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Historic Holmes Theatre, 1115 N. Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes, Minn., Travis LeDoyt brings his Elvis tribute to Detroit Lakes; $13.50 to $27.

Six Appeal Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Top Hat Theatre, 27 2nd St., N., Ulen, Minn., vocal group returns to lift your holiday spirits with their show, Ugly Sweater Party; $10 to $15.

Holiday Brass and Percussion, 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, First Presbyterian Church, 650 2nd Ave. N., Fargo, Principal Trombonist Nat Dickey creates an entertaining program of classical and contemporary music for all ages; $14.

Lorie Line, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, Fargo, pianist's annual holiday tour includes new arrangements of seasonal tunes; $51.25.

90th Annual Candle and Carole Concert, 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, First United Methodist Church, 906 1st Ave., S., Fargo, all-Christmas-music program, featuring the choirs and various musicians from the community, including Alex Rydell violin solos; freewill donations.

Peaceful Night, 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, First Presbyterian Church, 650 2nd Ave., N., Fargo, join the Junior Concert Strings of the Fargo Moorhead Area Youth Symphonies in collaboration with the Horizon Honor Choir as they present an evening of peaceful music; $5 to $10.

Annual Madrigal Dinners, 6 p.m., Dec. 8. 9 and 10, NDSU Challey Atrium, Reineke Fine Arts Center, NDSU, evening of Renaissance entertainment, with full meal and holiday music by the Madrigal Singers; $40, reservations required, (701) 231-7969.

Christmas with the Master Chorale of Fargo-Moorhead, concert only, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 2 p.m., Dec. 11, $8 to $15; dinner and concert, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, $42, concerts entitled "Love Came Down at Christmas" will include new and traditional holiday music.

"Amahl and the Night Visitors," 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9, and 2 p.m., Dec. 11, Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, follow the journey of the three kings following the star to Bethlehem and the poor, disabled shepherd boy they meet along the way and the miracle of Christmas; $25.

"Come Let Us Adore" Cantata & Drama, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10; 3 p.m., Dec. 11, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2711 7th St. E., West Fargo, choir, orchestra and handbells perform with a drama called "Close to Christmas,"' a freewill offering will be collected during the performances with proceeds benefiting Holy Cross Catholic Church music ministry.

Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men's Chorus Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., Dec. 11, Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave., N., Fargo, vocal group teams up with handbell ringers from Bethesda Lutheran Church and First Congressional United Church of Christ for seasonal set, "I Heard the Bells," music by John Rutter, Eric Whitacre, Dan Forrest, Howard Helvey and more.

Concordia Percussion Ensemble Concert, 3 p.m., Memorial Auditorium, Concordia College Moorhead, group performs holiday numbers.

Noon Holiday Organ Concert, noon, Dec. 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 22, Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, Fargo, organists play seasonal tunes on The Mighty Wurlitzer; free.

Cocktails And Carols, 7 p.m., Dec. 12, Mezzaluna, 309 Roberts St., Fargo, music led by Gina Powers, snacks provided, cash/card bar, open to the public, geared toward adults, but older children may attend with parental supervision.

F-M Golden Notes New Horizons Holiday Concert, 7 p.m., Dec. 14, Carl Ben Eielson Middle School, 1601 13th Ave. S., Fargo, a concert band of 36 senior adults will present a holiday concert; free.

The Blenders Holiday Tour, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18, Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, vocal quartet returns home for the holidays with mix of new holiday arrangements and fan favorites; $41.50.

Kathie Brekke and 42nd Street Jazz Band Holiday Classics, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Basie's at the Ramada Plaza and Suites, 1635 42nd St. S., Fargo.

Hawleyday Inn Christmas Review, 2 and 7 p.m., Dec. 17, The Garrick Theater, 509 Front Street Hawley, Minn., show of seasonal skits, and dance, complimentary sweets, coffee, sparkling cider or champagne included; $12 to $22, a portion of ticket sales will go to Kamp Kace.

Good Shepherd Carols & Cocktails, 6 p.m., Dec. 18, Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave., N., Fargo, sing favorite Christmas songs with friends and family, music provided by members of the Good Shepherd Band, all-ages event, open to the public, cash/card bar available, event hosted by Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, free.

Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome's Have Yourself a Funky Little Christmas, 8 p.m., Dec 22, Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave., N., Fargo, horn band digs out funk, and R&B holiday tunes; $20.

Home Free's A Country Christmas, 8 p.m., Dec. 22, Fargo Civic Center, 207 4th St., N., Fargo, vocal country group puts its own twist on holiday tunes, $27.50 to $35.

THEATER

"Irving Berlin's 'White Christmas'—The Musical," 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17; 2 p.m., Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, The Stage at Island Park, 333 4th St. S Fargo, based on the classic romantic comedy; $7 to $18.

"Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical," 7:30 p.m., Dec. 12, Fargodome, 1800 N., University Dr., Fargo, all of your favorite characters from the 1964 TV special brought to life including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, the Misfit Toys and of course Rudolph, all sharing the message that what makes you different makes you special; $31.50 to $59.