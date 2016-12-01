Five things to do this week in Fargo-Moorhead (Dec. 1, 2016)

Up the street, Andrew Stark opens his eighth solo show at Ecce Art Gallery, 216 Broadway, Fargo, from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday. An established abstract painter, Stark moves toward human figures and relationships, but still utilizes his thick style of painting. ecce216.com (701) 893-5609.

Back at the Spirit Room on Saturday afternoon, Troy Becker celebrates the opening of his show of prints, "For the Birds." The reception, from 3 to 5 p.m., includes a gallery talk at 3:30 p.m.

All three receptions are free and open to the public.

Poetry readings

Today

Fargo-Moorhead has a rich literary tradition and a some of that is due to Thomas McGrath. The Ransom County, N.D., native settled down here and taught at Minnesota State University Moorhead and North Dakota State University, but not before leading a rich and colorful life, including running afoul of the House Committee on Un-American Activities in 1953. To celebrate his 100th birthday, MSUM librarian and alumna Karen Kohoutek leads a series of reading and remembrances of McGrath. The literary festivities start at 4:30 p.m. at Livingston Lord Library, MSUM.

The literary tradition carries on that evening with a reading by Carol Ratchenski at Zandbroz Variety, 420 Broadway, Fargo. Her new collection of prose poems, "A Beautiful Hell," explores the death of her 2-year-old son 17 years ago through the lens of time. While the wound never heals, she finds beauty and humanity in life and loss. The reading starts at 6:30 p.m. (701) 239-4729.

'The Goldilocks Zone'

Today - Saturday

In astronomy, "The Goldilocks Zone" is where a planet is just the right distance from its home star — not too hot, not too cold — to support sustained life. In North Dakota State University's Walsh Studio Theatre, "The Goldilocks Zone" is about to blow up. The new, experimental play by students explores science and art in a combustible meeting. The experience starts at 7:30 p.m., tonight through Saturday, and again Wednesday through, Dec. 10. Tickets range from $8 to $15. https://www.ndsu.edu/performingarts/index.html

Traditional Norsk Christmas Event

Friday

Celebrate like a Scandinavian Friday night at the Traditional Norsk Christmas Event at the Sons of Norway, 722 2nd Ave. N., Fargo. Frode Tilden's annual party features a smorgasbord of Norwegian Christmas foods like kransekake, meatballs, lefse, smoked salmon, herring, rømmegrøt, flatbrød, Norwegian heart shaped waffles, brunost/goat cheese, pølse in lompe (hotdog in Lefse) and more. This ID-only party starts when the Troll Lounge opens at 5:30 p.m. for drinks, like gløgg with dining starting at 6. Moving Parts, featuring Charley Johnson, starts at 7 p.m., and the Front Fenders playing at 9. A silent auction features dozens of items. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. (218) 779-2521.

A Very Prairie Christmas

Saturday

Celebrate the season by getting in touch with your roots. Bonanzaville, 1351 W. Main, West Fargo, welcomes in the holidays with Christmas on the Prairie, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pioneer village goes back to a simpler time, with roaming carolers sing and sweets baked in a wood-burning stove. Participate in crafts or take a horse-drawn wagon ride and more.

Tickets are $3 and $5. www.bonanzaville.org. Nearby at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, 1805 West Main Ave., West Fargo, A Vintage Christmas, offers shoppers a chance to buy handmade gifts from more than 40 vendors 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday in the Hartl Ag Building. $5 admission, free for kids.