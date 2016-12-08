Visio Divina rescheduled for tonight

A visio divina, or divine seeing, is an ancient form of meditative prayer focused on art in an effort to promote mindfulness. At Gethsemane, sessions will be focused on the artwork from The Heritage Editions of The Saint John's Bible.

Prayer sessions begin at 6, but visitors can peruse Gospels and Acts in Gethsemane's Heritage Edition of The Saint John's Bible both before and after. A wine reception will follow.

Freewill donations will be accepted to support both the event and the HCSCC exhibition of Illuminating the Word: The Saint John's Bible at the Hjemkomst Center. The exhibition will showcase 68 original pages of all seven volumes of The Saint John's Bible at the Hjemkomst Center, from Oct. 2 to Dec. 31, 2017.

For more information, visit www.hcscconline.org or call (218) 299-5511, extension 6733.