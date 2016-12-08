Things to do in Fargo-Moorhead this weekend (Dec. 8, 2016)

The Master Chorale of Fargo-Moorhead and Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men's Chorus

Thursday - Sunday

The college choirs had their say, now it's the community vocal groups' time to pipe up with their own Christmas concerts. The Master Chorale of Fargo-Moorhead presents "Love Came Down at Christmas," with Aaron M. Zinter leading the group in a mix of new and traditional holiday tunes. Tonight's show at 7 and Sunday at 2 p.m. are concert-only, with tickets for $8 or $15. Friday and Saturday are both dinner shows at 6:30 p.m. with tickets for $42. All concerts are at Knutson Center Centrum, Concordia College, with wassail 30 minutes before showtime. fmmasterchorale.org. (701) 205-0390.

The Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men's Choir makes sweet music of its own with Sunday's "I Heard the Bells." Angel Lira takes the group through seasonal compositions by John Rutter, Eric Whitacre and more, with a handbell choir of Bethesda Lutheran Church and First Congressional United Church of Christ members. Music starts at 2 p.m. at Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave N., Fargo. Tickets are $20 and available at tickets300.com or by calling (866) 300-8300.

'Amahl and the Night Visitors'

Friday and Sunday

The Fargo-Moorhead Opera gets in on the holiday celebrations with its annual presentation of "Amahl and the Night Visitors." As the three kings follow the star to Bethlehem, they meet a poor, disabled shepherd boy who experiences a miracle and learns the lesson of the season. The music starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, and 2 p.m., Sunday, at the Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway. Tickets are $25 and available at www.fmopera.org/web/home.aspx or by calling (701) 239-4558.

Blind Joe

Friday

If all of the holiday hubbub isn't your cup of tea, pour yourself a stiff cup of Joe. Blind Joe takes the stage Friday night at The Aquarium, 226 Broadway, to rip through a set of honky-tonk tunes with more energy than a child ripping through Christmas presents. Just don't be surprised if the singer/guitarist throws in a seasonal song or two. Music starts at 10 p.m. with Shaleen Helmer opening. Tickets for this ID-only show are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Buy them at www.ticketweb.com/fb/6934365/aquarium or by calling (701) 235-5913.

Storybook Breakfast

Saturday

Santa and his elves aren't the only costumed characters out and about this time of the year. Children and their families can meet an array of fairytale folk at Saturday's Storybook Breakfast. From princesses to Pinocchio, characters played by West Fargo and Sheyenne High School theater students will interact with kids of all ages. Sheyenne High School Commons, 800 40th Ave. E., West Fargo, is transformed into a wonderland for the event, which includes a French toast breakfast, games, crafts, prizes and a visit from old Saint Nick himself. Breakfast is $6, photos with Santa for $5.

SantaCon Crawl

Saturdays

A multitude of Santa Clauses, elves, reindeer and assorted festive revelers will have extra holiday cheer Saturday around downtown Fargo as the annual SantaCon Crawl hits the streets. Merrymakers will work their way from bar to bar all afternoon, spreading good cheer and trying to raise funds and goods for the Gladys Ray Shelter and Veteran's Drop-In Center. The party starts at 1 p.m. at Rooters Bar, 107 Broadway, N., and continues on to Pickled Parrot, 505 3rd Ave., N., for a prize drawing at 7:45 p.m.

Victorian Christmas

Saturday

Step back in time this Saturday as the Historic Comstock House, 506 8th St., S., Moorhead, hosts a Victorian Christmas. Visitors can see how Solomon Comstock's family celebrated the holidays in the late 1800s, learn about traditions of the day and hear live music. The Queen Anne style home will be decorated for the season, with hot chocolate and treats available. This event, hosted by the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County and the Minnesota Historical Society, runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $7 to $9. Call (218) 291-4211 to purchase.

The Guess Who

Saturday

The Guess Who released studio albums from the mid-1960s through '95, but it was a just a three year period from '69 to '71 in which they released their best known songs. Singers Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings are no longer in the group, but prime-time members Jim Kale and Garry Peterson remain and bring hits like "These Eyes," "Laughing," "Undun," "No Time," "No Sugar Tonight" and "American Woman" to the Fargo Civic Center, 207 4th St. N., when they play Saturday night. Music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $94 and are available at www.sidestreetlive.com.