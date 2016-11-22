Lee Brice, Justin Moore announce Fargodome show
FARGO — Country stars Lee Brice and Justin Moore will bring their American Made tour to the Fargodome on Friday, April 14.
Moore is touring behind his latest album, "Kinda Don't Care,' and the single "You Look like I Need a Drink." His previous hits include "Small Town USA," "If Heaven Wasn't so Far Away," "Lettin' the Night Roll" and "Til My Last Day."
Brice returns to the area after playing last summer's We Fest, where he entertained with hits like "I Don't Dance," "I Drive Your Truck," "Parking Lot Party" and "Drinking Class."
Tickets range from $29.75 to $59.75 and go on sale on Friday, Dec. 2 at the Fargodome box office, fargodome.com or (855) 694-6367.