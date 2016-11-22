Lee Brice, Justin Moore announce Fargodome show

Brice returns to the area after playing last summer's We Fest, where he entertained with hits like "I Don't Dance," "I Drive Your Truck," "Parking Lot Party" and "Drinking Class."

Tickets range from $29.75 to $59.75 and go on sale on Friday, Dec. 2 at the Fargodome box office, fargodome.com or (855) 694-6367.