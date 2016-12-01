Some may cringe at the mere mention of holiday tunes, going to the darkest corner of the radio dial for a steady stream of saccharine, grade school concert confection, like "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer," "All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth, " or (shudder) "Nuttin' for Christmas."

But the season of light also brings music to our ears, and this weekend overflows with opportunities to hear some of the best and brightest in musical offerings.

Here are a few of our favorite things.

90th Annual Concordia Christmas Concert

After 90 years, some things may start feeling really old, but the area's longest standing musical tradition, the annual Concordia Christmas Concert seems to get bigger and better every year under the artistic direction of René Clausen.

Approximately 350 students create the joyous sounds of the season for this year's show, "Gather Us In, O Child of Peace." More students, faculty and members of the community have stepped up to create the iconic mural.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2; 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, all in Concordia's Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are $19. This year's concert will be filmed for a nationwide audience. https://www.concordiacollege.edu/music/concordia-christmas-concert, or (888) 477-0277.

Handel's 'Messiah'

Not nearly the time honored tradition, but a growing one, North Dakota State University presents the classical choral piece most associated with Christmas, George Frideric Handel's "Messiah." Conductor Jo Ann Miller employs approximately 200 students in five choirs to achieve the epic work, including the triumphant "Hallelujah Chorus."

For the 15th annual production, the concert is leaving campus for 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, performances at First Lutheran Church, 619 Broadway, Fargo. Tickets range from $7 to $17, at https://www.ndsu.edu/performingarts, or (701) 231-7969.

Unsilent Night

A much newer tradition is just getting its legs. For the second year, hi-tech carolers will walk through downtown Fargo and Moorhead, playing Phil Kline's ambient composition, "Unsilent Night," on their cellphones or device with portable speakers. The resulting work is a moving, luminous sound sculpture that reflects the feel of winter. This free, musical march, organized by Kenyon Williams and Minnesota State University Moorhead's Percussion Studio meets at 7:30 p.m., Friday, at Atomic Coffee, 222 N. Broadway, Fargo, and proceeds to Moorhead Center Mall, where shuttles can bring walkers back to downtown Fargo. Read more about the work or download it at unsilentnight.com/index.html.

Holiday Brass and Percussion

The Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra doesn't produce a Holiday Pops concert any more, but that doesn't mean the musicians can't get in the spirit. Trombonist Nat Dickey has combined classical and contemporary numbers for the Holiday Brass and Percussion concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4., First Presbyterian Church, 650 2nd Ave. N., Fargo. Tickets are $14, available at the door.

Lorie Line

It just wouldn't be Christmas without a visit from Lorie Line. For two decades the pianist has brought her magical, musical realm of ideal holiday celebrations on the road. The spectacle has been scaled back a little over the years, but the show remains a seasonal standard.

The spectacle begins at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, Fargo. Tickets are $51.25, plus fees. tickets300.com/lorie-line-fargo, or (866) 300-8300.

MORE MUSIC

Noon Holiday Concert, Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave., N., Fargo, Marjorie Schlossman & Friends, Thursday, Dec. 1; catering by Chef's Table, take in the galleries for free with a purchase of lunch.

Golden Oldies Christmas Tour, Gene Okerlund, Dewey Possehl and Deb Wald will be presenting a series of Christmas concerts reflecting on those golden oldies Christmas selections, 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, Eventide at Fairmont, 801 2nd Ave. N. Moorhead.

The Reason, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Bethel Church, 2702 30th Ave., S., Fargo, a family Christmas experience with music by Brandon Heath, Nichole Nordeman and a message from Nick Hall about the hope heaven sent that first Christmas night; $12-$35.

MSUM Holiday Choir and Wind Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Hansen Theatre at Minnesota State University Moorhead, 1104 7th Ave. S., performance by the MSUM choirs and wind ensemble; $5-$7.

Christmas with the King, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, Historic Holmes Theatre, 1115 N. Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes, Minn., Travis LeDoyt brings his Elvis tribute to Detroit Lakes; $13.50 to $27.

90th Annual Candle and Carole Concert, 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, First United Methodist Church, 906 1st Ave., S., Fargo, all-Christmas-music program, featuring the choirs and various musicians from the community, including Alex Rydell violin solos; freewill donations.

Peaceful Night, 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, First Presbyterian Church, 650 2nd Ave., N., Fargo, join the Junior Concert Strings of the Fargo Moorhead Area Youth Symphonies in collaboration with the Horizon Honor Choir as they present an evening of peaceful music; $5 to $10.