10 Christmas songs that make you want to slash Santa's tires

"Christmas Time is Here" - Charlie Brown Christmas

Some people hear this song and are taken back to their tender childhood years watching Charlie Brown specials on TV. That's kind of sweet, but even they have to admit the lounge-lizard jazz piano accompanying the kids' high, whiny voices is cringe-worthy. Let's just leave this dud on basic cable and off our Christmas radios.

"Oh Holy Night" - By artists who try too hard (Christina Aguilera and Leann Rimes)

By all accounts this one shouldn't be on this list. "Oh Holy Night" is one of the most beautiful Christmas songs ever written. Josh Groban's version is particularly moving. Both Leann Rimes and Christina Aguilera are super-talented so what went wrong here?

Unlike Groban, Rimes and Aguilera overcomplicate things. Instead of simply trusting in the beauty of the music and words, the two add runs where they needn't be. "Hope" becomes "hooo--ah...oooo-ahp." It sounds like they're gagging on chestnuts. This song is enough without the extras.

"The Little Drummer Boy"

"Gosh, I hope a little kid can come over and bang on his drum for me," said no mother of a newborn ever. After giving birth in a stable, Mary probably wasn't super excited to see some kid walk up with his dime-store drum kit. No thanks. Maybe that is reason enough to keep this annoying song off the radio. The pitter-patting of the snare drum grates on listeners like a dripping faucet. Stop please.

P.S. The reason "he smiled" at you was because you finally stopped playing.

Anything by the Beach Boys

Almost everyone loves the Beach Boys, right? "Pet Sounds" is a brilliant album.

But the Beach Boys and Christmas just don't go together — kind of like toothpaste and orange juice. It's just wrong. We don't want to see Burl Ives in board shorts, so maybe the Boys can just stay on the beach until the fourth of July.

"Santa Baby" - Anybody

There's something really creepy about a materialistic sex kitten purring lyrics to a bearded old man about "all the fellas I haven't kissed." She wants a convertible and a fur coat, and we can only imagine what Santa wants in return. All the while, the unsuspecting Mrs. Claus bakes cookies at the North Pole. Get your acrylic nails off Santa, get a job and buy your own stuff.

"I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" - Jackson 5

Since we're talking about Santa's alleged infidelity, let's talk about this song. We all know the song is referring to Daddy, but this song is still creepy. As fabulous as the Jackson 5 is, this song misses the mark.

"All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth" - The Chipmunks

Is there really anything else to say?

"Nuttin for Christmas" - Barry Gordon

This song hit #6 on the charts in 1955, making 6-year-old vocalist Barry Gordon the youngest person to have a top 100 hit. The song is one bratty kid's recollection of the year he's had and how his parents are mad enough not to get him any presents. That's dark.

Gordon recovered from his early low self-esteem ("I ain't been nuttin' but bad") becoming a successful child actor, President of the Screen Actor's Guild and Democratic nominee for Congress out of Pasadena, California. The song still deserves coal in its stocking.

"I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" - Gayla Peevey

Another novelty Christmas hit from the 1950s, this one features 10-year-old Gayla Peevey, who belts out the tune like a contestant on Toddlers and Tiara's. It's just an all-around weird song that ended up inspiring some fans to give young Miss Peevey a real hippopotamus. No doubt she was thrilled. She donated it to a zoo where it lived for 50 years.

Peevey is still making hay off her early hit, helping promote this year's events at a zoo in her home state of Oklahoma. She sounds kind of awesome. But the song is a stinker.

"The Christmas Shoes" - Newsong

Nothing says Christmas like depressing the living hell out of everyone. After listening to this gem, let's gather round to watch "Brian's Song". "The Christmas Shoes" tells the story of a young boy who sets out to buy a pair of shoes for his dying mother. Mom would probably prefer the kid just hang out with her on Christmas Eve rather than go the mall. But whatever. There is absolutely no reason to listen to this song. The only redeeming value in the video is the appearance by Rob Lowe, who helps take our minds of the shoe-shopping kid.

Christmas can be a very stressful time. Why waste even a minute listening to these 10 terrible songs? This year consider retiring the likes of the hippo, the Chipmunks and the shoe-shopping kid.

You'll probably end up having a merrier Christmas.