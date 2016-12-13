Christmas only comes once a year, but the quartet is thinking about tweaking the show all the time. The quartet recorded and released two new songs, covers of Train's "Shake Up Christmas" and Marc Broussard's "When Christmas Comes Along." The songs are available on the group's website, a small offering until they are ready to release a full-length holiday album.

"That's become the new normal for us. Instead of getting a budget and recording a whole record, it's kind of piecing it together over a few years and hopefully next year or the year after we'll have a new record with all of these tunes," said Tim Kasper last week from Minneapolis, where the band was preparing for the tour.

With so many holiday tunes out there — and The Blenders having already released a handful of Christmas albums — what makes a seasonal song appealing to the group?

"There's plenty of mid-tempo and slower songs. To keep the energy going in the show, we want upbeat songs," Kasper said. "One of them ('Shake Up Christmas') ended being upbeat, but the other one ('When Christmas Comes Along') is this beautiful ballad; we couldn't pass it up, it was too nice."

The new songs are in this year's show, which means that two numbers from last year's set need to come out to keep the concert moving at a good pace.

"This year's show has a lot of energy, but let's just say we went a little more traditional this year. We wanted to put a few more carols in. We know people really love those," he said.

One thing fans won't see is a trademark of the group's holiday shows: their mid-set comedy segment. Through the years they've done drag, played a comical folk act and spoofed boy bands. This time around, Kasper said the group wanted more time for singing and less time for acting.

"We try to offer up as much stuff as possible, but at the same time keep the traditional stuff so some people don't get mad at us," Kasper said.

"Traditional stuff" includes the foursome's signature take on "We Three Kings," which they didn't realize was such a fan favorite until after they cut it.

"We took it out, and we got killed for it," Kasper said. "So we put it back in. We got so many e-mails from people saying they brought someone to see that. We didn't know up until that point how important that song was to people. There's choreography and a show aspect that people really liked."

They also didn't know how big their mash-up of the classic "Do You Hear What I Hear" and The Who's Classic rock anthem "Baba O'Riley" would be. It didn't take long before the number became the show closer.

"It's a great mix of us and the band and a good culmination for the show," Kasper said. "It was an immediate smash."

This year's show will also feature a nod to a regional music legend that passed away this year. If you're expecting a Prince cover, you'll be disappointed.

Rather, Kasper says he'll make a dedication to Bobby Vee, the singer who became an international star in the 1960s. The Fargo-raised musician died in October at age 73 after living with Alzheimer's disease for years.

Kasper said Vee was an early booster of the group and offered encouragement and help when the quartet was getting going.

"He certainly was amazing to us and instrumental in helping us getting our first management and get our start," Kasper said, adding that he encourages people to donate to Alzheimer's research on Vee's behalf.

