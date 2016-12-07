Specialty dinners and bacon and beer fest scheduled

Damian McConn, head brewer for the St. Paul brewery will be on hand to talk about the beers and how they are made.

Summit was started by Wahpeton, N.D., native and University of North Dakota graduate Mark Stutrud in 1986.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Seats are $59 per person, tax and tip not included. Call (701) 293-8818 to make your reservation.

BernBaum's presents Icelandic dinner

BernBaum's hosts a four-course Icelandic dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The meal includes herring and pickles, rutabaga and fennel salad, hay smoked potatoes and beets, slow-roasted arctic char or coffee-infused king trumpets for an entree and buttermilk panna cotta, sandbakkel tart and rhubarb conserve for dessert.

Seatings start at 5:30. Dinner is $35 per person. Call (701) 306-4131 to make your reservation.

Bacon & Beer Fest set for March 4

Connoisseurs of hogs and hops have something to squeal about. The Bernie's Wine & Liquors' Bacon & Beer Festival date is set for March 4 at Scheels Arena.

The annual event features more than 20 local restaurants showcasing bacon dishes as well as about 100 different craft beer samples. This year includes newcomers Flatland Brewery and food from Fargo Brewing Ale House.

Two tiers of tickets are available. A VIP ticket allows for early entry at 4:30 p.m., 90 minutes before general admission opens at 6 p.m. The event ends at 9 p.m.

General admission is $35 in advance, $40 the day of. VIP tickets, which also allow access to a bloody Mary bar, the BLT bar, a commemorative bottle opener and pint glass are $75, limited and expected to go fast.

Tickets are on sale now at the Tickets300 box office, Scheels Arena, baconandbeerfargo.com or by calling (866) 300-8300.