Away from Home: Italy

Comments: This is just one of the many beautiful pictures I captured on my tour of Italy. The Leaning Tower of Pisa was built in three stages almost 200 years (1173-1272). It began to sink after construction on the second floor - due to a three-meter foundation, set in weak, unstable subsoil, a design that was flawed from the beginning. For almost a century, the underlying soil settled and then construction resumed. To compensate for the tilt, the engineers built upper floors with one side taller than the other - thus, the tower is actually curved. There are seven bells, one for each note of the musical major scale. Seventy-five percent of the major works of art are in Italy — it was truly eye candy for this art lover Because most of the art is of religious nature or for religious use (cathedrals, duomos, basilicas), Italia is a very Christian nation.

Sheryl Jones, Moorhead

