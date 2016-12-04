Distance from Fargo: 1,561.6 miles

Comments: This is a view of Lions Gate Bridge from Stanley Park, in Vancouver, BC. Stanley Park is a 1,000-acre urban, public park with beautiful gardens, walking trails, beaches, Seawall and stunning views.

Linda Jenson, Moorhead

Send us your snapshots

This is a regular feature that runs in The Forum's Travel section, where readers give us a taste of their vacation.

Send us your best vacation photographs from this year's trip, and we'll publish the best shots.

Email your vacation photos to variety@forumcomm.com. The resolution must be 200 dpi. Be sure to include contact information, as well as information about where and when the photo was taken, and a few comments about it.