    Away from Home: Lions Gate Bridge, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

    By Forum staff reports Today at 6:01 a.m.
    Lions Gate Bridge from Stanley Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, taken by Linda Jenson Sept. 7, 2016./Submitted to the Forum

    Where: Lions Gate Bridge from Stanley Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

    When: Sept. 7, 2016

    Distance from Fargo: 1,561.6 miles

    Comments: This is a view of Lions Gate Bridge from Stanley Park, in Vancouver, BC. Stanley Park is a 1,000-acre urban, public park with beautiful gardens, walking trails, beaches, Seawall and stunning views.

    Linda Jenson, Moorhead

    Send us your snapshots

    This is a regular feature that runs in The Forum's Travel section, where readers give us a taste of their vacation.

    Send us your best vacation photographs from this year's trip, and we'll publish the best shots.

    Email your vacation photos to variety@forumcomm.com. The resolution must be 200 dpi. Be sure to include contact information, as well as information about where and when the photo was taken, and a few comments about it.

