Away from Home: Venice, Italy

Comments: View of Piazza San Marco (St. Mark's Square) taken from the campanile (bell tower) during a recent visit. The square is a very busy place, but I caught this restaurant empty during the afternoon lull when many restaurants are closed.

Bruce Wenner, Blaine, Minn.

Send us your snapshots

This is a regular feature that runs in The Forum's Travel section, where readers give us a taste of their vacation.

Send us your best vacation photographs from this year's trip, and we'll publish the best shots.

Email your vacation photos to variety@forumcomm.com. The resolution must be 200 dpi. Be sure to include contact information, as well as information about where and when the photo was taken, and a few comments about it.