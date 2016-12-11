Search
    Away from Home: Venice, Italy

    By Forum staff reports Today at 7:45 a.m.
    Venice, Italy. Taken by Bruce Wenner, Sept. 1, 2016. 4,744 miles from Fargo. Submitted to The Forum

    Where: Venice, Italy

    When: Sept. 1, 2016

    Distance from Fargo: 4,744 miles

    Comments: View of Piazza San Marco (St. Mark's Square) taken from the campanile (bell tower) during a recent visit. The square is a very busy place, but I caught this restaurant empty during the afternoon lull when many restaurants are closed.

    Bruce Wenner, Blaine, Minn.

    Send us your snapshots

    This is a regular feature that runs in The Forum's Travel section, where readers give us a taste of their vacation.

    Send us your best vacation photographs from this year's trip, and we'll publish the best shots.

    Email your vacation photos to variety@forumcomm.com. The resolution must be 200 dpi. Be sure to include contact information, as well as information about where and when the photo was taken, and a few comments about it.

