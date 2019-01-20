Away from Home: Seoul, South Korea

When: July 2018

Distance from Fargo: 6,021 miles

Comments: “These photos where taken from the observation deck of the Lotte World Tower. It has 123 floors, making it the 5th tallest building in the world. It offers a 360-degree view of the city and Han River, which runs through the city of Seoul.”

Abbey Potucek, Fargo

