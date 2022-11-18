SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
North Dakota
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'Lucky & blessed:' Steele County farmhand survives being trapped in grain bin for more than an hour

The farm owner says it's still hard to believe he came out alive after being trapped for so long.

Steele County grain bin
The hole where a farmhand was rescued after being trapped inside the grain bin for 90 minutes.
Matt Henson / WDAY News
Matt Henson
By Matt Henson
November 17, 2022 10:48 PM
COLGATE, N.D. — A Steele County farm family is praising the dedication, sacrifice and training of local first responders after saving a farmhand who was trapped in a grain bin for more than hour.

They say the farmhand is lucky and blessed.

"It's been tough. Everybody turned out and did what they needed to do. We are very thankful," said farmer Jason Mewes.

It was a tearful thank you from him to those who rushed to his Colgate farm Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, to save one of his farmhands.

"He was in there so long that it's hard to believe that he was ever going to come out of there alive," Mewes said.

A 20-year-old farmhand from South Africa got sucked in by the corn as he tried to break it up as the bin was being emptied.

"Went up on top of the bin and looked down there and couldn't see any sign of him," Mewes explained.

In an effort to get the corn flowing, Mewes grabbed a tractor and rammed the bin to break it open, hitting it so hard it damaged the tractor too.

Hope, North Dakota, volunteer firefighter Aaron Reamer was the first on scene and first to go into the bin.

"He was still talking and breathing and able to communicate with us," Reamer said.

Reamer and the other farmhands who had jumped in to help then worked to secure the trapped farmhand with aluminum grain bin rescue panels.

Firefighters on the outside worked to cut more holes into the bin to slowly drain it.

"The slower you move and the more methodical you are, the more you can feel out exactly whats going on and keep your weight spread out as much as possible," Reamer said.

An hour and a half later the farmhand was freed from the bin.

"Fantastic feeling to save a life," Reamer said.

The farmhand was rushed to Sanford Health in Fargo where Mewes spent all night and most of the day with him.

"He is in pretty good spirits. He is a little bit sore, he's got some corn in his lungs still that he is coughing up but all in all he is going to make a full recovery," Mewes said.

The Mewes family is eager to bring the farmhand back home, saying he has become a part of their family in the few months he has been there.

"We are just feeling very, very thankful, very, very lucky and blessed that what could have been a tragedy didn't go that way. (It) wasn't his time I guess, and we still get to have him here," Mewes said.

The farmhand is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.

